South Carolina Big Buck Mudder to Open GNCC Season Results

A Big Buck Mudder to Open GNCC Season The GNCC started off its season this weekend in South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. This year’s Big Buck was one of the more difficult ones in recent memory. The hard rain the morning of the race turned the red clay into deep muddy ruts, slippery hills, and generally just a sloppy chewed-up race course. Josh Strang in the XC1 finished fourth in class in his first race as a member of the Liqui Moly Beta Factory Race Team. His solid finish was based on making sure the bike was prepped and raced according to the muddy conditions. Other than a few bad line choices Strang rode a strong and smart race. This year his teammate, Jhak Walker, jumped up a class to XC2. Walker got off to a great start but crashed soon after heading into the woods losing a bit of time and momentum. Like most riders on the day, he struggled to keep the bike upright and from getting stuck in the mud. Jhak finished sixth in class and twelfth overall on the day. The series heads to Florida for round two.