South Carolina Big Buck Mudder to Open GNCC Season Results

The GNCC started off its season this weekend in South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. This year’s Big Buck was one of the more difficult ones in recent memory. The hard rain the morning of the race turned the red clay into deep muddy ruts, slippery hills, and generally just a sloppy chewed-up race course. Josh Strang in the XC1 finished fourth in class in his first race as a member of the Liqui Moly Beta Factory Race Team. His solid finish was based on making sure the bike was prepped and raced according to the muddy conditions. Other than a few bad line choices Strang rode a strong and smart race. This year his teammate, Jhak Walker, jumped up a class to XC2. Walker got off to a great start but crashed soon after heading into the woods losing a bit of time and momentum. Like most riders on the day, he struggled to keep the bike upright and from getting stuck in the mud. Jhak finished sixth in class and twelfth overall on the day. The series heads to Florida for round two.
Results:
Josh Strang » 4th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 6th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“The race for me went well. A lot of work for me leading up to the event with the management role on top of getting ready to race. The track was ‘fun’ but it was a traditional GNCC so we really had to save the motorcycle. I was happy to get a 4th in XC1 and close to the podium. Besides getting stuck a bunch due to my bad line choices the Factory 480 RR was awesome all day!”
Factory 250 RR
“I came off to a good start third into the woods, then I crashed right away dropping back. The first lap was not good at all. I could not keep it on two wheels, crashing four times and getting stuck once. But there wasn’t a lap the whole race where I didn’t crash more than one time. I struggled to get comfortable all day. I was riding over my head and when I wasn’t doing that I wasn’t going fast enough. It was a muddy day with deep ruts which I usually don’t mind but I had high expectations of myself so I didn’t take the time to calm down and relax to get in the flow. I’m ready for Florida sand to give it my all.”
