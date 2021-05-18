SPACE by BMW gallery to feature fully electric BMW Motorrad models

The Fully Electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupé Will Debut at [SPACE] by BMW, a New Immersive BMW Brand Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

[SPACE] by BMW will be Open to the Public from June 4 Through November 30 and Showcase the Latest in BMW Group Performance, Innovation and Design.

The BMW iX and i4 Will Arrive in the U.S. Market in Early 2022; Pre-orders begin at 3:01 p.m. PST / 6:01 p.m. EST on June 1, 2021.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – May 17, 2021… The all-new, fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupé will make their North American debuts during two media events on Tuesday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. PST and 6:00 p.m. PST, when they are unveiled at [SPACE] by BMW, a new immersive BMW brand experience at The Grove in Los Angeles (189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036). Following the initial unveiling, [SPACE] by BMW will open to the public from Friday, June 4 through November 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST daily.

[SPACE] by BMW is a two-story, gallery-inspired brand experience curated by BMW that will feature vehicle displays from BMW, BMW M, BMW i, MINI and BMW Motorrad. Local artist Spencer Mar Guilbert was enlisted to collaborate on the interior design, drawing inspiration from both the natural world and the iconography of street art, to create an organic thread that guides consumers through the journey of BMW innovation, performance and design.

“The debuts of the BMW iX and i4 are only the beginning,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America. “We wanted to do something special to introduce these new vehicles, which is why we’ve created a brand platform in one of the most important electric vehicle markets in the world.” Dreher continued: “But [SPACE] by BMW will go beyond just vehicle debuts and displays. We will have a full schedule of programming and events which will create opportunities to engage and connect with consumers.”

[SPACE] by BMW.

Over the course of the next six months, [SPACE] by BMW will be open to generate awareness and build excitement for BMW’s electric future. The venue will host different consumer and stakeholder events featuring collaborations in art, music, and lifestyle, and partnership activations with Marvel in support of the upcoming films, “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.” There will also be opportunities to test drive many of BMW’s current plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

An Electric Future.

The BMW Group has been driving the transformation towards fully electric, connected mobility for more than a decade. BMW’s first purpose-built, fully electric vehicle, the BMW i3, was launched in 2013 alongside the hybrid-electric BMW i8 coupe in 2014. Building on the success of those pioneering vehicles, BMW has continually developed and improved its electric drivetrain technology and currently offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of many of its most popular models including the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3 and X5. The fifth generation of BMW’s electric drivetrain technology will be featured in the BMW iX and i4. MINI is also on its way to an electrified future, expecting to go all-electric by 2030. MINI currently offers the battery electric MINI Cooper SE and the MINI Cooper SE Countryman SE, the brand’s plug-in electric hybrid.

With increased model availability and growing consumer trends, BMW expects that worldwide sales of its electric vehicles will rise by an average of 20% annually between 2025 and 2030. By 2030 fully electric vehicles are expected to account for at least 50 percent of the BMW Group’s deliveries to customers. The BMW iX and i4 represent an important part of BMW’s future – an electric and sustainable future.

The BMW iX.

The fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle serves as the company’s technology flagship, bringing together the latest developments in the fields of electrification, connectivity, design, and services. The BMW iX will feature a range of 300 miles* and two high-efficiency electric motors, providing around 500 horsepower. It will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in under 5.0 seconds. MSRP is expected to be in the mid $80,000 range and will be announced, along with full specifications, on June 1. More information on the BMW iX, can be found here and here.

The BMW iX will arrive in the U.S. market in early 2022, with pre-orders beginning on June 1, 2021 at 3:01 p.m. PST / 6:01 p.m. EST.

*preliminary manufacturer estimate, not official EPA values.

The BMW i4.

The BMW i4 is a fully electric 4-door Gran Coupé which will arrive in the U.S. market in early 2022. Pre-orders will begin on June 1, 2021 at 3:01 p.m. PST / 6:01 p.m. EST.

With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 300 miles.* With a power output of up 530 horsepower the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in around 4 seconds. Full details on the BMW i4 will be released on June 1.

The BMW iX and i4 will also be the first two vehicles in the BMW product lineup to feature iDrive 8, the newest iteration of BMW’s driver-passenger-vehicle interface, designed to deliver a more natural interactive and holistic user experience between the driver and their BMW. More information on iDrive 8 can be found here.

*preliminary manufacturer estimate, not official EPA values.

Leaders in Sustainability.

As a premium manufacturer, the BMW Group aspires to lead the way in terms of sustainability. The company has set clear decarbonization targets between now and the year 2030 – for the first time across the entire life cycle of its products – including the supply chain, the production process and right up to the end-of-life phase. In every aspect of the Group’s activities, carbon emissions per vehicle are to be significantly reduced by at least one third compared to 2019.

The electricity used to produce the BMW iX in Dingolfing and the BMW i4 in Munich, for example, is generated via hydroelectric plants in Bavaria. The use of renewable green electricity to produce the battery cells, combined with the increased use of secondary materials, reduces carbon emissions in the BMW iX supply chain by 17 percent compared to the same vehicle produced without these initiatives.

At the same time, the BMW Group is also cutting back on its use of critical raw materials. It has reduced the amount of cobalt in the cathode material for the current fifth-generation battery cells to less than ten percent and increased the amount of secondary nickel it uses by up to 50 percent. The e-Drive no longer requires the use of rare earths.