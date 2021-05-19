Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to confirm that the first of two available wild card invites to the prestigious 2021 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale has been awarded to the Guy Housset supported YXZ1000R driver Ghislain De Mévius and co-driver Johan Jalet.

The wild card winner was decided at the end of the Andalucía Rally in Villamartín last week and awarded to the best placed YXZ1000R finisher. Initially, Franco Sport’s Mario Franco and Nuno Guilherme, regular YXZ1000R European Cup competitors, looked set to secure the prize after taking their YXZ1000R to the top of the leader board in the SSV Open class prologue, but a luckless run during the first two stages meant they were forced to abandon the rally before the start of stage three.

Franco Sport teammates Manuel and Pedro Breyner were also hopeful as they challenged for the top-10 during the first three stages but their luck ran out and they were forced to abandon 80 kilometres into the final stage, when the arduous terrain resulted in a damaged rear differential.

Strategy is an important part of rallying, and it includes knowing when to push and charge hard and when to slow down and conserve the car. This was something that De Mévius and Jalet mastered as they contested the highly competitive T3 class. Despite facing adversity of their own, they managed to successfully complete the Andalucía Rally in 24th position in class, placing 62nd in the overall FIA standings.

As a result, De Mévius and Jalet have been awarded a wild card entry to the 2021 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale. The SuperFinale will take place on October 28 – 30 in Portalegre, Portugal, where appealing prizes will be awarded to the top-three finishers.

Camelia Liparoti

YXZ1000R European Cup Co-ordinator

“The first European rally of the season is done and dusted! It was amazing to see the YXZ1000R drivers out at the Andalucía Rally joining in and contributing to the Yamaha Family atmosphere. The racing was intense, but I am proud of all our drivers that raced, even if Mario, Nuno, Manuel and Pedro ran into some bad luck and were forced to abandon. At 32 years old Ghislain is one of our younger YXZ1000R drivers, so it’s great to invite one of the ‘next generation’ to race at the SuperFinale, along with his co-driver Johan. I always enjoy seeing young drivers enter the Yamaha Family and have this experience with us. Just as it was two-years ago, the SuperFinale in Portalegre will be incredible. I am already very excited to be there. In the meantime, we still have a long season ahead, and I want to wish all of the YXZ1000R European Cup competitors the best of luck this year, and I look forward to seeing the most successful at the grand finale in Portalegre!”