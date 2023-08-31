Stage three of the 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 was all about the sand

Toby Price - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - Desafio Ruta 40 2023

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price has recovered from a frustrating day two at the Desafio Ruta 40 to finish as fifth fastest on the 265-kilometer timed special of stage three. The result places Price 13th overall with two days remaining.
Stage three of the 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 was all about the sand. The looped special, starting and finishing in Belen, delivered a challenging route made up mostly of sandy tracks with a few sections of dunes. The relatively short but grueling stage demanded accurate navigation from all riders.

After suffering a technical issue on Tuesday’s stage two, which cost the Australian over one hour to his rivals, Toby Price was forced to play catch-up today. As the 10th rider to enter the special, chasing down the riders ahead of him was never going to be easy. However, Price focused on delivering a solid ride through the stage and navigated effectively, which resulted in an impressive fifth-place finish.

Currently lying 13th in the provisional overall standings with two stages left to race, Toby’s goal over the final two days of the Desafio Ruta 40 will be one of damage limitation – complete the event as safely as possible and try to maximize his championship points.

Toby Price: “We’ve safely finished up stage three. But after yesterday’s mishap, we’re still an hour behind. I just need to get through these last two stages safely, with no injuries, and make it to the finish. All in all, nothing really crazy today, but I’m at the finish line and fit to fight another day.”

Provisional Results – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 3

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:58:13
2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 2:59:53 +1:40
3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:00:05 +1:52
4. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 3:06:11 +7:58
5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:08:13 +10:00

Provisional Standings – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 (after 3 of 5 stages)

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 10:20:53
2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 10:27:16 +6:23
3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 10:42:56 +22:03
4. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 10:43:29 +22:36
5. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 10:44:55 +24:02
Other KTM
13. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 11:42:40 +1:21:47

