2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at Grinding Stone Arizona

March 27, 2023 Michael Le Pard News

Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contender Ryder LeBlond has taken his TE 300i to a podium finish in Round 3 of the 2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Grinding Stone event in Page, Arizona, as teammate Colton Haaker claimed fifth position.

 

The impressive podium streak of LeBlond continued at the third round of the season, establishing himself up-front on Saturday and delivering a consistent effort from that point on Sunday in the rocky terrain and sandy conditions. He finished strongly to secure P3 on the Pro class podium.
“I ended up third today and it was a good result,” LeBlond reflected. “I’ve had a lot of thirds this year, and last year as well, so definitely want to improve on that, but we’re happy. In terms of the race, it went pretty smooth for the most part, I had a couple of tumbles back down the stone… that’s why it’s called Grinding Stone! But, I got some help from lapped riders and held it together for third. I’m looking forward to what’s next and to keeping on working hard.”
Round 3 resulted in another fifth-place result for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Haaker, also riding a TE 300i. It was his third-consecutive P5 finish in the U.S. Hard Enduro Series, also gaining strength toward the latter stages of the weekend and hoping to carry that momentum into the coming rounds.
“It was a challenging day today,” commented Haaker. “The consistency is there in terms of results, for sure, but we want to finish higher than fifth and that’s definitely the aim. We will look to improve from here and keep climbing the order next time out.”
Round 4: April 1-2 – Lubbock, Texas
Overall Pro Results – Grinding Stone
1. Trystan Hart (KTM)
2. Cody Webb (SHR)
3. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
5. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
