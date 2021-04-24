Strange WorldSBK bad weather conditions Aragón test

Bad Weather Disrupts GRT Yamaha’s Second Test in Aragón

Just over a week after the last test session, the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team was back at the MotorLand Aragón circuit on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 April, to continue their preparation for the first round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. The team’s program was hampered by wet weather conditions, which only allowed for a limited amount of running over the two days.

The GRT Yamaha squad made the most out of the situation anyway, with much of their running completed during the first afternoon, when the track was mostly dry, focusing on improving race set-up, while they also returned to the circuit for some wet tyre running on the second morning.

Garrett Gerloff went on track only on the first day, and chose to work with the harder tyre compound in order to try to further improve his race pace. Despite being unable to test all the adjustments that were initially scheduled, the American and his crew still managed to make progress with the set-up of his Yamaha R1. Given the mixed conditions, the 25-year-old did not run any laps during the second day.

Kohta Nozane, instead, focused on getting reacquainted with the Spanish circuit, after a crash on the last day of the first test had taken much of his confidence away. On day two, the rain also gave him the chance to tick another box off his to-do list; his morning stint on the Pirelli wet tyres was his first with the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK in these conditions.

This weather-stricken test was GRT Yamaha’s last scheduled before the beginning of the 2021 WorldSBK season. The next time Gerloff and Nozane will exit the pits will be on Friday 21 May, for the first free practice at Aragón.

Garrett Gerloff: 1’50.577 / 31 laps

“It was a strange test because of the bad weather conditions over the two days. Yesterday we were at least able to get a few laps in during the afternoon, but we were expecting to ride more for sure. I feel like we learned a couple of new things, which we will take with us to the race. We are as prepared as possible, and I feel like we have a good package.”

Kohta Nozane: 1’52.254 / 47 laps

“With it being my second time here in Aragón, I expected something more compared to last week, but the conditions were bad and yesterday I was not able to set a good pace. I wish today had been better, but at least I could test the Pirelli wet tyres for the first time, which was very positive. It is all good experience heading into the first race. This is a difficult circuit, but I will be fully prepared for the opening race and I hope to have a good fight.”