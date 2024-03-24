Strong Points on Sunday for Gardner and Aegerter in Barcelona

Remy Gardner enjoyed a strong run to finish seventh in the final feature race of the Barcelona weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Teammate Dominique Aegerter recovered to ninth after contact on the opening lap.

Despite a wet morning Warm-Up, as soon as the riders headed to the grid for the Tissot Superpole Race the sun began to shine, offering a dry race for the WorldSBK field. The GYTR GRT Yamaha riders gave it their all, with Gardner managing to claim a ninth place just ahead of his teammate Aegerter, with both very close to the top in an ultra-competitive 10-lap contest,

Gardner and Aegerter had to start from ninth and 11th on the grid for Race 2, with Gardner gaining positions at the start, while Aegerter encountered a difficult getaway. The Aussie rider installed them himself in a solid five place in the early stages, showing consistent race pace. Gardner kept clocking fast laps, fighting for the top five until the very last lap crossing the line in sixth before being demoted to seventh due to exceeding track limits on the final lap. Meanwhile, Aegerter recovered from 16th with strong rhythm battling for good points to finish ninth at the checkered flag.

SPRC Results

Race 2 Results

Remy Gardner – SPRC: 9th / Race 2: 7th

“The day was okay, I think we made the correct choices. The pace overall was good and in the sprint race everyone was close and I managed to finish ninth which allowed me to start again from the second row in Race 2. Then, I had a good getaway gaining places, ending up fighting for the top five; in the last lap I tried everything I could and crossed the line in 6th before being demoted to seventh due to track limits. I don’t think that’s right, even after checking, but it is what it is. We come back home scoring valuable points and being aware that we could enjoy a strong weekend in Assen. I’d like to thank the team for the great job done and the support, see you in Netherlands.”

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC: 10th / Race 2: 9th

“It was a decent day, but not as good as we expected. In the sprint race we were all close but I lost ninth place after a good battle against my teammate, so we had to start from 11th. Then, the Race 2 start was complicated, I had contact and dropped places, so I had to make my way through the field. I felt I had good pace to fight more in the front, but at the end I was able to recover to ninth and score good points, which is not bad at all. Now let’s look forward to the next round, confident that we can enjoy a strong weekend in Netherlands. Thanks to the team for the job done, the fans and everyone who is supporting me.”