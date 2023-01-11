SuperEnduro World Championship Riesa Germany Results

Walker Keeps the Pressure on in Germany Round 2 of the SuperEnduro World Championship was held in Riesa, Germany. It was tightly contested at the top of the Prestige class. Beta team rider Jonny Walker was riding really well on the night. He battled with Billy Bolt in each of the three motos. It was so tight and the result could have bounced in favor of either rider. Jonny ended up with 2nd place in Moto one, 1st place in Moto two, and 2nd place in Moto three. This was good for overall 2nd place in the round and for Jonny, this result provides him confidence for the rest of the schedule knowing that he can compete right along with the reigning SuperEnduro Champion.