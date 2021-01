WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHDULE – January 16-17th

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 16.

The first major motorcycle race of 2021 kicks off this weekend in America with the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

And Suzuki Motor of America’s new team, Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki, will have three riders on the grid aboard the 2021 RM-Z450 machinery: Max Anstie, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft.

The 2021 series will take place over 17 rounds, but due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, will comprise several weekend and mid-week back-to back races in Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Arlington, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, plus a single race at Daytona Beach in Florida.

2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar:

Round 1: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 16

Round 2: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Tuesday, January 19

Round 3: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 23

Round 4: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, January 30

Round 5: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, February 2

Round 6: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, February 6

Round 7: Orlando, Florida (East) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 13

Round 8: Orlando, Florida (West) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 20

Round 9: Daytona Beach, Florida (West) Daytona Int. Speedway Saturday, March 6

Round 10: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 13

Round 11: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Tuesday, March 16

Round 12: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 20

Round 13: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 10

Round 14: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday, April 13

Round 15: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17

Round 16: Salt Lake City, Utah (East) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, April 24

Round 17: Salt Lake City, Utah (W/E) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, May 1

