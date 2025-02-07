The Ducati Lenovo Team at Sepang for first 2025 official testing session

• After the three-day shakedown, with Michele Pirro on track with the Desmosedici GP, it’s now the time for Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez, both making their debut in 2025



After the long winter and the Team launch Campioni In Pista at Madonna di Campiglio, the Ducati Lenovo Team is back at work at the Sepang International Circuit for the first testing session of the 2025 season. Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez will take the track with the Desmosedici GPs for a three days of testing (5-7 February) and for both it will be the debut with the new colors and graphics.



A demanding schedule and lots of data collected also by Michele Pirro on the track at Sepang. The Italian test rider was busy in the shakedown on the Malaysian track from January 31st to February 2nd.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“After a long winter, I can’t wait to get back on track and work on the new bike. In Barcelona, ​​the first approach to the Desmosedici GP was positive, but there is still a lot to do. They will be a demanding days with a lot of stuff to do. We will start from what Michele (Pirro) did right here in Malaysia and we will work hard to arrive as competitive as possible at the first race”.



Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I can’t wait to really start this new adventure on the Desmosedici GP. The Barcelona test at the end of the year seems a memory while now we are finally here in Malaysia for the first official testing session of 2025. The first feelings have been positive, but we have a lot to do. We have a really long days ahead of us, but I am motivated”.



Michele Pirro (#51 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I am satisfied with what we have done during these three days of work here in Malaysia. We were able to do kilometers on the new bike and test technical stuff also considering the particular weather conditions. We have collected a lot of data that I am sure Pecco and Marc will be able to fully exploit it to make a step forward in terms of development and performance”.