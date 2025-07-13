THIRD AT SPRING CREEK NATIONAL HAS CHASE SEXTON BACK ON 450MX PODIUM

MILLVILLE, Minn. – Third overall in Round 7 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Spring Creek National continued Chase Sexton’s successful return to racing in the mid-stages of the 450MX season, with the defending champion posting a consistent 3-3 scorecard across the pair of premier class motos.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to sixth during the morning’s qualifying sessions, before charging to a solid P3 result in Moto 1 after featuring toward the front of the field on what was a high-speed Millville circuit this weekend.

Faced with a deteriorating track later in the afternoon, the number 1 posted another measured performance in Moto 2, recording another third-place result, and continuing to build back into form as the series develops.

Chase Sexton: “I didn’t have a lot of expectations coming back during the season. I think speed-wise, especially my first few laps, were better today than at RedBud, but we still have a lot of work to do. I enjoy Washougal, as well as the next few tracks coming up, so we’ll keep aiming to improve and get closer toward the battle at the front.”

450MX teammate Aaron Plessinger entered today still feeling the effects of the illness he experienced at the previous round. Still, he qualified fourth onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before running as high as second in Moto 1. Despite displaying that impressive speed, a depleted Plessinger would ultimately be forced to retire from the race and elected to withdraw from Moto 2.

Equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle qualified seventh, but found himself outside of the top 10 during the early stages of Moto 1. A convincing charge would follow, eventually claiming sixth position, before an early fall in Moto 2 left the Frenchman with a DNF and 14th overall for the round.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Practice in Millville went well for us and looked a little better than last week, but then it become more difficult in relation to Tom and Aaron. Tom actually had a good first moto, he recovered from a mediocre start all the way back to sixth place, which was nice. Then in the 450 moto, it was a good race for Chase, and Aaron was up there, but definitely had some issues and he had to retire, so we will look into this and find out what we can do to help him. Second moto in the 250s was tough – we lost Tom in the whoops at the back, and that was the end of his day. We went into the second 450 moto with Chase, and he had a good six laps before losing touch with the leaders, but I feel like we are making progress there, and I think we can improve on this by next week.”

Next Race: July 19 – Washougal, Washington

Results 450MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

3. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

4. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

5. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

41. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 7 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 337 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 286

3. Justin Cooper, 247

5. RJ Hampshire, 221

6. Aaron Plessinger, 204

9. Malcolm Stewart, 134

16. Justin Barcia, 81

17. Chase Sexton, 75

Results 250MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Jeremy Martin (Yamaha)

3. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

14. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

18. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 7 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 321 points

2. Jo Shimoda, 276

3. Levi Kitchen, 214

5. Tom Vialle, 202

14. Julien Beaumer, 106

16. Ryder DiFrancesco, 103

18. Casey Cochran, 88