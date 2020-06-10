TICKLE TOUGHS IT OUT WITH BROKEN HAND RACING AT UTAH SUPERCROSS

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 9.

JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing’s Broc Tickle put in a strong effort aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450 at round 13 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series in Salt Lake City, Utah at the weekend aboard his RM-Z450.

Despite the heavy rains and shortened race day schedule, held under closed doors due to the crisis, he raced through the pain of a hand injury incurred last week, while teammate Fredrik Noren was edged out of the Main Event due to rider contact.

Tickle fought hard early, logging the fastest lap time in his qualifying group. After missing a direct transfer in his heat race by one position, he reset and posted another fastest lap during the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), putting his JGR-tuned Suzuki into the Main Event, but a disappointing start saw him working from outside the top-10, but continued to charge forward with consistent speed.

Broc Tickle:



“Today was a tough day all in all. I am happy I made it through all the racing, and I’m looking forward to Wednesday’s race. I’m thankful for the whole JGR crew. We can build off of this.”

Jeremy Albrecht – Team Manager:

” Broc was able to get through the day, but with some pain from his broken hand. He did not further injure it so we’re hopeful every race will get better.”

Noren had the speed he needed, but a crash in his heat race put him into the LCQ. He was second behind Tickle in lap time speed but contact with another rider in the final corner kept him out of the Main. With injuries progressing well, he is eager for Wednesday’s race.

Fredrik Noren:

“I’m looking forward to getting back to my normal speed and progressing from there. Separate from my ankle, I’m making rookie-type mistakes on my own, so these are all things I will work through and I’m ready to go race.”

Albrecht added: Freddie showed improvement and should have made the Main Event. He crashed in his heat while in a transfer spot and then was on the bubble in the LCQ so hopefully should be feeling even better after a few more days to let his foot heal.”

After a long break, Alex Martin is looking forward to two rounds of 250 West Coast racing series and ready to move up in championship points and put his Suzuki RM-Z250 on the podium.