Top nine for Aprilia Racing at Le Mans in a chaotic race

Aprilia Racing finished the long race on the Les Mans Bugatti Circuit with three bikes in the top ten and a total of four in the points at the end of a chaotic race, made particularly complicated by the weather conditions. Lorenzo Savadori put in a solid performance, finishing ninth, whereas Marco Bezzecchi crossed the line in fourteenth place. Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura also finished in the points, both in the top ten. With the first start neutralized by a red flag due to the high number of riders in pit lane, at the second start, Lorenzo Savadori started with slicks – the only rider on the grid to do so. However, the increasingly hard rain forced him to pit for a bike change, switching to the rain configuration. The Italian rider skilfully handled the difficult track conditions, finishing ninth and bringing valuable points home for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi opted for rain tyres at the start, but then made a pit stop after one lap to switch to the bike with dry setup, since it seemed like the rain was tapering off. Nevertheless, the worsening weather conditions and the driving rain forced him to come in again after a crash, re-entering the track with rain tyres. Despite the difficulties, Bezzecchi managed to finish fourteenth, which put him in the points. Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández had an outstanding performance, also worth a mention, finishing seventh as the first Aprilia across the line, whereas rookie rider Ai Ogura finished tenth.