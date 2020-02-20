Vance & Hines Announces Exhaust Contingency Support for AFT Singles in 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (February 19, 2020) – Vance & Hines announced today its 2020 American Flat Track AFT Singles Contingency Program, granting AFT Singles competitors who compete using the Vance & Hines exhaust system contingency benefits in the upcoming season.

This generous contingency offering comes in addition to the existing Vance & Hines AFT Production Twins package, bringing the company’s total contingency support to over $60,000 in 2020, $25,000 of which is available exclusively to the AFT Singles class.

“We are a company born in racing, and AFT is important to us,” said Mike Kennedy, President of Vance & Hines. “This contingency program is a great complement to our support for AFT SuperTwins and the Harley-Davidson Racing Program.”

Piloting a machine powered by his expertly-tuned Vance & Hines exhaust system, Dalton Gauthier was a dominant force in the 2019 AFT Singles class, eventually winning the championship. In 2020, Gauthier will compete for a shot at the AFT SuperTwins title, aptly, under the Harley-Davidson / Vance & Hines banner.

The contingency offerings for the AFT Singles class per race break down as follows:

1st Place = $500

2nd Place = $300

3rd Place = $200

4th Place = $100

5th Place = $50

Championship Winner = $5,000

To be eligible for contingency payouts, riders must run an eligible Vance & Hines exhaust systems in the AFT Singles class. Machines used in competition must also display the Vance & Hines decal and riders must display Vance & Hines patch on his/her leathers.