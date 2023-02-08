Vertex Pistons celebrates 70 years in Business

Vertex Pistons celebrated 70 years of developing and manufacturing high performance 2 and 4 stroke pistons for off-road, street, scooter, ATV, UTV, snowmobile, go-kart, ultralight and other motorsport applications.

The Italian American company appreciated for its range of products dedicated to professional riders but also to amateurs, celebrated the prestigious milestone in the presence of the EU president of Arrowhead Group Kai Zissler, of the general manager Vertex Pistons Valerio Scutellà, of the company management, of the personnel and collaborators who have contributed to making the Vertex Pistons brand great and to play a primary role on the motorcycle market.

The event also marked the occasion to celebrate the retirement from the world of work of the historic President Loris Iotti, a figure of high professionalism and foresight, who in his almost 43-year career has brought the Vertex Pistons brand to the top worldwide.

The company founded in 1953 as an artisan workshop with 8 employees to produce spare parts for engines and pumps for agriculture, in about ten years it has created two new lines to produce pistons and the first Technical Office for the study and construction of the pistons design. Know-how and development on international markets soon arrived, to induce the company to double the covered area by significantly increasing the production capacity thanks to the purchase of modern numerical control machine tools.

In the following years, Vertex has become an important supplier of cast and forged pistons for the most qualified and renowned European manufacturers of motorcycles, scooters, and go-karts, rapidly increasing its market share and starting a strong penetration into the aftermarket thanks to highly performing products made with special materials, particular heat treatments and specific profiles.

As confirmation of the high technological and qualitative level achieved, in 1997 Vertex received from the international Association for certification DNV the certificate of ISO 9001 Certified Company which is still valid today.

In 1994 the American rider Bob Moore on the factory Yamaha motorcycle equipped with the Vertex piston won the 125 class Motocross World Championship. This world title it’s been the first in a long series of successes achieved at international level year after year. In last year’s season 2022, Vertex Pistons won 9 world titles in motocross, enduro and supermoto, among which that of MXGP champion Tim Gajser stands out riding the factory Honda HRC.