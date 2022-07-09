WEEKEND RACING ACTION CALENDAR – JULY 9-10TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 8.

The second weekend in July sees Suzuki teams in action in America.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance riders Brandon Hartranft and new 450-class team rider Marshal Weltin, along with Bar X/ Chaparral Suzuki’s Derek Drake, Carson Mumford and Preston Kilroy are at Southwick, MA for the sixth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with their Suzuki RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are on track at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca for Round 6 of MotoAmerica with the GSX-R1000R and GSX-R750 machinery and two stand-in riders for injured Jake Lewis and Sam Lochoff.

July 9-10: Round 6. Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Southwick. MA. USA.

July 9-10: Round 6. MotoAmerica. WeatherTech Raceway. Laguna Seca. California. USA.

