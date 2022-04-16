WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – APRIL 16-17TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 15.

The third weekend in April sees the 2022 Endurance World Championship kick-off at Le Mans in France with the 24 Heures Motos.

Defending World Champions Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul will start tomorrow’s event from second position after two days of practice and qualifying at the Bugatti Circuit.

Team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon, along with reserve rider Kazuki Watanabe, won the event in 2021 on their way to the title aboard their GSX-R1000R.

The 24 hour race starts at 15:00hrs local time, broadcast live on various TV and internet channels globally. Live timing and regular updates will be available on www.fimewc.com.

This weekend’s opening British Superbike Championship race takes place at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, UK with Buildbase Suzuki’s Danny Kent and new team rider Christian Iddon ready for three races over Saturday and Sunday aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery.

In America, the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship reaches round 14 of 17 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, Georgia with Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance RM-Z450 riders Brandon Hartranft, Justin Bogle and Adam Enticknap eager to continue their positive results. BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki will also field both East and West class riders in the event aboard their RM-Z250 machines.

April 16-17: Round 1. 2022 Endurance World Championship. 24 Heures Motos. Bugatti Circuit. Le Mans. France.

April 16-17: Round 1: Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Silverstone. Northampton.UK.

April 16: Round 14. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta. Georgia. USA.