WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 11TH

June 11, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 11TH

AMX-2-Brandon Hartranft-3

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 10.

The second weekend in June sees Suzuki motocross teams on track in America for the third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance riders Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle, along with Bar X/ Chaparral Suzuki’s Derek Drake and Preston Kilroy – rejoining the series this weekend – are at the Thunder Valley circuit in Colorado aboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 teams.

June 11: Round 3. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Thunder Valley. Lakewood. Colorado. USA

About Michael Le Pard 7616 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles