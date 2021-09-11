WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 11-12TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 10.

The second weekend of September sees Suzuki on track in the USA, UK and Spain for MotoAmerica Superbikes and AMA Pro Motocross, British Superbikes plus MotoGP™.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Cameron Petersen and Bobby Fong are at Round 8 of the MotoAmerica/ AMA Superbike Championship at New Jersey Motosports Park in Millville, New Jersey with their GSX-R1000R machinery along with Supersport teammate Sean Dylan Kelly (GSX-R600). Petersen and Fong currently hold third and fourth in the SBK series respectively and ‘SDK’ is a standout leader in Supersport.

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship comes to its season finale at Round 12, the Hangtown Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, where Twisted Tea/ H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are aboard their RM-Z450 race bikes and BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz and Preston Kilroy on RM-Z250 machinery.

In the UK, Buildbase Suzuki are at Silverstone for the eighth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Gino Rea, Luke Stapleford and Tim Neave racing their GSX-R1000R Superbike and Superbike-spec race bikes.

This weekend, MotoGP™ moves to MotorLand Aragon in Spain for Round 13 of the championship with Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir and Alex Rins ready for Saturday’s final qualifying aboard their GSX-RR machinery ahead of Sunday’s race. Defending World Champion Mir currently holds second in the series and World #3 Rins 11th – and moving forward up the ranks – after an tough start to his season.

September 11-12: Round 8. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. New Jersey Motosports Park. Millville. New Jersey. USA.

September 11: Round 12. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Hangtown Classic. Rancho Cordova. California. USA.

September 11-12: Round 8. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Silverstone National. Silverstone. Northants. UK.

September 12: Round 13. MotoGP™. Gran Premio Tissot De Aragon. MotorLand Aragon. Aragon. Spain.