WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT: RED BULL RIDER TRIUMPH AMBASSADOR & DAKAR CHAMPION SAM SUNDERLAND

AROUND THE WORLD IN 19 DAYS: DAKAR CHAMPION SAM SUNDERLAND ANNOUNCES WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT

Two-time Dakar Rally Champion Sam Sunderland reveals attempt to claim the record for fastest circumnavigation of the world on a motorcycle

The British Red Bull athlete will need to ride more than the length of the UK every day for 19 days to beat the current record

During his ultimate adventure, Sunderland will cross over 15 countries, enter 5 continents, and 13 time zones

Sam departs from London on his Triumph 1200 Rally Explorer this September. Follow his journey across Red Bull UK channels

[EMBARGO 08:00 BST 10 July 2025] Two-time Dakar Rally Champion and Red Bull athlete, Sam Sunderland, has revealed his latest sporting mission – to become the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle.

The British rider has set his sights on breaking the current record of 19 days, 8 hours, and 25 minutes set in 2002. To reach his goal, Sam will need to ride the equivalent of the length of the UK every single day – averaging nearly 1,000 miles daily for 19 days.

The ultimate test of endurance, the challenge is a trial of both physical and mental strength, with Sam battling the elements, road conditions, and unknown terrain. He will enter more than 15 countries across five continents, starting and ending his journey in London, UK.

When talking about the project as an athlete, a champion, and a father, Sam notes the wish to create a legacy that extends beyond the world of rally raid and off-road racing, aiming to inspire people to pursue adventures of their own, and to push past their limits and redefine what they think is possible.

“I know this challenge will test me to the core – physically and mentally,” Sam Sunderland said. The scene of Sam’s previous victories, the Dakar Rally, is known to be the toughest race in the world. It’s mostly off-road, with a total distance of around 5,000 miles. It takes between 10 to 15 days to complete, with competitors riding some 300 to 560 miles per day.

In comparison, to break the world record for the fastest global circumnavigation, Sam is going to need to ride for double the daily mileage of the Dakar, and for an increased number of days. Sam added: “There’ll be days when I’m out there for 15 or 16 hours in the cold and rain, heat and humidity, fighting the wind, battling exhaustion, and the mental fatigue. This, plus jetlag, and crazy time zones – It’s going to be brutal.” Sam is expected to cross 13 different time zones during his journey.

“But that’s exactly why I’m doing it. I thrive on the unknown – figuring things out as I go. I’m not here to just edge past the record. I want to set a new bar, one that makes the next person really earn it, just like I have to now.”

Sunderland’s journey begins in his homeland of England, marking the first leg of a six-stage global adventure. From there, he’ll traverse Europe en route to Turkey, then head into the heart of the Middle East, riding some 1,200 miles from Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

After a long-haul transfer, the expedition continues through the remote outback of Australia and the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand. From there, he’ll head north to tackle the vast terrains of the USA and Canada. His path then leads to Morocco, his gateway into Africa, before looping back into Europe through southern Spain and finally making his sprint home to the UK.

THE CHALLENGE

An epic feat, Sam’s challenge will stay true to the parameters of the record set twenty years ago. Per these conditions, the time he’s trying to beat excludes ocean crossings, during which the official clock is paused.

Tougher still, Sam’s journey must be continuous and follow a single direction around the globe. He must start and finish at the same location, touch two antipodal points (locations on earth that are diametrically opposed to one another), and cover a minimum of 18,000 miles. All this he must do on the same bike – a Triumph 1200 Rally Explorer.

The record Sam is challenging was set by Britons Kevin and Julia Sanders, who hold the official Guinness World Records adjudicated title. Of the feat, Kevin Sanders said: “Records are meant to be broken. We did this more than twenty years ago – Sam’s going to face a whole set of new challenges compared to back then.” The Sanders’ have supported Sam’s feat by providing insight into their record-breaking journey, and the parameters required to make a true circumnavigation. “As people with a business within the motorcycle community, it’s always exciting to see riders take on new challenges, or challenge old ones! We’re really keen to see how Sam does.”