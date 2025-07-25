WorldSBK makes its debut at the Balaton Park circuit (Hungary)

For the first time in history, the WorldSBK paddock stops off at the Balaton Park circuit in Hungary, where the 1000th race of the Superbike World Championship will be held on Sunday during the Superpole Race.

Nicolò Bulega wants to bring the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team’s Ducati Panigale V4R back to the top of the standings. The Italian rider needs to make up four points on Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Alvaro Bautista is aiming for third place. Fresh from his podium finish in Race 2 at Donington, the Spanish rider starts the Hungarian round 15 points behind Danilo Petrucci (Ducati).

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m happy above all because we’re back racing after only a week. It will be a new track for everyone. We certainly lack references, but that’s the same for every rider. We’re starting from scratch: honestly, there are parts of the circuit that I like and others that I like a little less. It will be important to find a good feeling right away”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It’s always interesting to discover a new circuit. We’ve ridden here with road bikes, but things will be very different from tomorrow morning. The track is a bit unusual, so we’re not starting with any particular expectations. However, I believe that our performance is improving round after round, so I’m confident that we can do well this weekend.”

Posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard