Zane Roberts Ends West Hare Scramble Season in Second

“The final round of the AMA West Hare Scrambles was another pretty tough weekend. This was my first time racing the 300, and I was excited to see what it could do! I got the holeshot, as is expected when riding a 2-stroke, and ended up settling into second place, leaving the motocross track to go into the woods. I had a decent first few laps and was just starting to find my flow and get moving when, unfortunately, a lapper went down in front of me and a collision with their bike left me without a shifter. I was stuck in 3rd gear for the rest of the race and decided to stay out and maintain track position while trying to manage the situation. Not sure if that was the right call or not, but it’s what I went with and we came home with a P.2 in class and P.6 overall. Happy to get into summer break and get reset for the fall!”