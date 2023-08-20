100% Podium Streak & Extends EMX250 Championship Lead in Arnhem

Bonacorsi Maintains 100% Podium Streak & Extends EMX250 Championship Lead with Sensational Victory in Arnhem

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi showcased his dominance in the EMX250 Championship as he charged further ahead in the Championship Standings with a sensational round win at the eighth round of the series in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

The relatively new Arnhem circuit presented a tough challenge for the riders with its rough and sandy layout, featuring high-speed sections, deep ruts, and complex square-edged bumps. Bonacorsi had his work cut out for him in Race One after his decent start was disrupted by another rider falling beside him. Fortunately, he was quick to avoid the incident, and still emerged from turn-one in ninth position.

From there, the talented Italian remained unphased by the tough conditions and proved his worth as the EMX250 championship leader. With exceptional skill and precision, the ‘32’ skillfully powered his GYTR kitted YZ250F to a sensational second place finish.

In Race Two, the Yamaha ace got off to a better start and remained patient in his charge forward from sixth. With his consistent lap times and some carefully calculated passes, the Italian crossed the finish line second, consequently securing his third-round win of the season.

The Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team experienced the highs and lows of racing at the MXGP of The Netherlands. While Bonacorsi strengthened his charge for the EMX250 title, his teammate Ivano van Erp suffered a devastating fall while leading Race One. The young Dutch rider sustained a season-ending fractured pelvis in the incident. Despite the setback, the team remains focused on their championship aspirations. Bonacorsi has finished on the podium at every EMX round in 2023, and has a comfortable 54 point lead in the Championship Standings.

With only two rounds remaining, Bonacorsi remains the rider to beat, and with more than 50 points on his closest rival, the Italian will be presented with his first opportunity to take the crown at the penultimate round in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey on the weekend of September 3rd.