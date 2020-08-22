14th-Annual Global Event Celebrates Female Motorcyclists with “Just Ride!”

MINNEAPOLIS (August 22, 2020) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, has partnered with International Female Ride Day® (IFRD), a globally synchronized ride day celebrating women riders and their passion for riding. IFRD will take place Saturday, August 22, on six continents in over 120 countries.

IFRD and the “Just Ride!” call to action were created in 2007 to focus on female motorcycle riders. Since then, women around the world have rallied behind the movement to celebrate and welcome the growing number of female riders.

“I started IFRD to advance the awareness of women motorcycle riders and inspire women everywhere. Working with Indian Motorcycle encourages even more women to join the celebration of riding and become part of the movement,” said IFRD Founder Vicki Gray. “It is truly an experience like no other — exhilarating, liberating, and fulfilling. The female riding community is one of expanding camaraderie on the open road.”

“Just Ride!” is the only requirement to participate in IFRD. Motorcyclists around the world can celebrate the day by simply getting outside for a solo ride, riding as a passenger, or riding with friends and family.

“It’s encouraging to see more and more female riders around the world riding motorcycles as a pastime, and joining the Indian Motorcycle brand,” said Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer. “IFRD is an incredible movement in its unique ability to rally the cause of female riders, and more importantly, female empowerment on a global level, and that’s something we are very proud to be a part of.”

No matter how or where you ride, Indian Motorcycle and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear, perform pre-ride vehicle checks, and follow local and CDC guidelines for social distancing.. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.