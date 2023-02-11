2-DAY TRIUMPH ADVENTURE TRAINING COURSE

2 – DAY ADVENTURE TRAINING PROGRAMME

2-days training course. Suitable for all levels.

Interested in developing your off-road riding skills? All our courses are designed for you to develop your off-road capabilities and riding skills.

Escape the winter weather and enhance your riding enjoyment on our 2-day off-road riding experience in Spain. Combine theory and practice in a simple way from the expert hand of our Triumph accredited instructors.

Improve your skills riding within the Natural Park of Sierra de las Nieves, Málaga onboard one of our award-winning Triumph Tigers or Scramblers.

No previous off-road riding experience is required. If you are new to off-road motorcycling this is the training course for you.

Course delivered in either English, French, Spanish or German to suit your needs.

Requirements: Full motorcycle licence (A2 licences are allowed on request)

WHAT IS INCLUDED?

  • 2 hotel nights stay
  • Last dinner with the Triumph Adventure Team
  • Daily lunch and refreshments
  • Motorbike damage cover
  • All the fuel necessary for the training
  • Triumph Accredited Instructors
  • The Best weather all year round
  • Private Arena in a National Natural Park
  • Selection of Triumph Tigers or Scramblers
  • Protective riding gear and clothing rental
  • 2-days Adventure motorclycle training
  • Off-road ride around Sierra de las Nieves

TAKE YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE RIDING EXPERIENCE IN SPAIN

During your stay you’ll be riding within the natural park of Sierra de las Nieves, Málaga onboard one of our award-winning Triumph Tigers or Scramblers.

Chosen for its paradise of contrasts, you’ll find the Sierra de las Nieves the ultimate location to enjoy our comprehensive adventure training programme and improve your off-road riding skills.

