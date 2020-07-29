2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship BSB Restarts

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 28.

The revised calendar for the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is due to start on August 7-9th at Donington Park in the UK and will be the first of six rounds rescheduled because of the crisis.

Buildbase Suzuki British Superbike riders Keith Farmer and Kyle Ryde will be on track aboard their GSX-R1000 machinery for the first of the new triple-header series that will see a total of 18 races, finishing on October 16-18th. The series will be open to spectators but under strict distancing regulations.

Donington Park will be the first of two visits to the Leicestershire circuit although Round 5, the penultimate round, will be held on the longer Grand Prix layout.

Round 2 takes place in Norfolk at Snetterton then it’s Silverstone’s National Circuit two weeks later before Oulton Park, then the final two rounds at Donington and Brands Hatch respectively.

Missing circuits from this season’s series include Assen, Cadwell Park, Thruxton and Knockhill.



2020 Revised British Superbike Calendar:

1: August 7 – 9 Donington Park (National)

2: August 21 – 23 Snetterton

3: September 4 – 6 Silverstone (National)

4: September 18 – 20 Oulton Park

5: October 2 – 4 Donington Park (GP)

6: October 16 – 18 Brands Hatch (GP)

Regarding the current situation, BSB organisers MSV has issued the following statement:

“MSV has been welcoming visitors back to its race events since Saturday 11 July, with a range of safety measures introduced to comply with latest government guidelines. These race meetings have all run extremely successfully, with a great deal of positive feedback.

“Circuit venues are by their very nature wide open spaces and have ample room to enable social distancing across dozens of spectator viewing areas. This is quite different to ‘elite’ sports such as Premier League football and rugby which fall under the government’s elite sport pathway, and which tend to attract huge crowds, mostly in stadiums, and typically rely on public transport.

“Nevertheless, like other outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos and theme parks, MSV is restricting its attendance numbers significantly and has put numerous other changes in place to keep its visitors and employees safe.”