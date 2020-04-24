Great Scott! Piaggio 2-Wheel Robot Servant Butler Wins Awards

More than 6,500 submissions from over 60 countries make the Red Dot Awards one of the world’s top product design events and honours

Milan – 24 April 2020 – Gita, the revolutionary robot designed, developed and produced by Piaggio Fast Forward, (PFF), has won recognition in two important categories of the Red Dot Awards – Product Design 2020: the RED DOT seal of quality for unique and disruptive design and the most prestigious of the award categories for innovative products, the BEST OF THE BEST.

The “Red Dot: Best of the Best” is the highest distinction of the Red Dot Awards – Product Design competition and was given by the international jury to the Gita robot in the meta-category “innovative products”, for “the extraordinary level of innovative design and exceptional creativity”. The jury also appreciated “the quality and specific features of the robot, a true personal assistant that represents light mobility of the future”.

In the product design category, the RED DOT seal of quality awarded to Gita is given to the world’s best products with acknowledged design and innovation qualities. Other recipients of the seal of quality include products from international brands such as Apple, Braun, Acer, Fujifilm, Bosch and Philips.

Gita is the first innovative project of Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the Boston-based robotics and future mobility company of the Piaggio Group.

It is a unique follow-me robot carrier, with a payload of 20 kg, designed to follow the user indoors and outdoors, at a top speed of 10 km/hour and with a 4-hour battery life.

Gita robots are produced in the new Piaggio Fast Forward facility in the Charlestown district of Boston. Marketing began in November last year through online channels, with a first phase focused on the US market, where the circulation of robots on city streets is already regulated.

The Red Dot Design Award has worldwide recognition and is one of the leading design awards. It was established in 1995 by Peter Zec, President of the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (ICSID), which was re-named the World Design Organization in 2017.

Designers and companies from more than 60 countries presented over 6,500 entries, a record in the history of the competition, which every year examines thousands of products to select the best in terms of design excellence.

For 2020 forty experts from a variety of fields assessed the design of the submissions, as well as production quality, choice of materials, ergonomics and functionality. Over the years, many famous design teams have won the Red Dot Award, including Apple, Audi, Nokia and Lenovo.

In addition to “product design”, Red Dot Awards are presented in the “brands and communication” and “design concept” categories. More than 10,000 submissions are presented every year.