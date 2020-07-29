NEPG – Round 3 Wet and Slick Rattlesnake National Enduro

The Rattlesnake National Enduro race this weekend was in Cross Fork, PA. Race conditions were varied from dry spots to wet and slick black dirt in other parts. That made for a tricky time finding consistent traction. Thorn Devlin had some struggles at the start of the race, but overcame those set backs and was able to score some points with a 7th place finish overall. Cody Barnes had a hard time finding traction early on, but later found his groove and was able to podium a 2nd place finish in the Pro2 class.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Cody Barnes NE Pro2 Class
Thorn Devlin NE Pro1 Class
2nd
7th
Next weekend the NEPG continues with Round 4 in Wellston, OH for the Little Raccoon National Enduro.
Photos by: Shan Moore
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“My day started off good and I was sitting in the top 3 after test 1 and 2. In test 3 and 4 I made some pretty big mistakes. I crashed into a rock and banged up my foot and ankle, which resulted in a bit of lost time. The last two tests of the day I was able to find my groove and put down some solid times to finish out the day in 2nd place. My Beta 250RR was running and handling awesome today In the PA terrain! “
Cody Barnes
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Forks, Pennsylvania was a tough day. Unfortunately, an unusual and rare mechanical issue plagued us throughout the day. I’m thankful to have such great support from Factory Beta USA for supplying everything we need to battle days like this and continue to progress as a team. Thank you Factory Beta USA and all our awesome sponsors for a great machine and support!”
Thorn Devlin
AMA East Extreme Off-Road Series – Mad Moose
Location: Marquette, MI
The East Extreme Off-Road Series continued in Marquette, Michigan for the Mad Moose. The race conditions had a little bit of everything from slick clay to rocks and sand. Rain came and brought muddy conditions with it, which made some of the hills incredibly difficult to conquer. Benjamin Herrera, a fill in Factory Team member, snagged a podium finish by coming in 3rd. Max Gerston and Ron Commo came in 5th and 6th place respectively. Rachel Gutish battled hard this weekend to earn a victory at the Mad Moose in the Women’s Class.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Benjamin Herrera Pro Class
Max Gerston Pro Class
Ron Commo Pro Class
Rachel Gutish Women’s Class
3rd
5th
6th
1st
Next weekend the East Extreme Off-Road Series continues with the Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville, NC.
Photos by: Tyler Johnson
Bejamin Herrera
300 RR Race Edition
” I felt great. I have a lot of fun on my bike this weekend. The race was really complicated. The race had a lot of rain and very slippery conditions but I really had fun.
I had a good setup with the team and the bike. I feel really comfortable I took third place, which is really good since enduro is a new discipline for me. I’m real happy and looking forward for the next race this weekend in North Carolina. Looking forward to trying to get on the podium again next weekend.”
Benjamin Herrera
Max Gerston
300 RR Race Edition
“The Mad Moose was an awesome event. It was complete with short technical hill climbs, big slippery rocks, and mud towards the end of the race when the rain started. With some suspension changes, my 300 was handling great. After a few big days of traveling, riding, track walking, and bike work, I was able to come out 5th overall. It’s not the result I was hoping for, but with stiff competition and crazy conditions it’s all good. Stoked to move on to Battle of the Goats. “
Max Gerston
Ron Commo
300 RR Race Edition
” Mad Moose was a real hard enduro with very challenging terrain, especially with all the rain. I felt great all day. I made great line choices and put myself in a great position going into the final lap where I was sitting in 3rd place overall. On the final lap I pushed hard behind the leaders. I got around Noah and Pat to put myself in 3rd. I created a decent gap while I was pushing to catch Cody and Trysten. Then I got to one very difficult hill. I tried a couple times conquer it before everyone got there but I didn’t make it. I was unable to get help and ended up having to wait for all 6 guys that were stuck. I lost at least 15 minutes before I could get through thanks to another racer that came up to help me after everyone left. Unfortunately the results don’t show where I should be, but every race I am learning valuable experience and I’m looking forward to Battle of the Goats next weekend.”
Ron Commo
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“The Mad Moose was my favorite extreme enduro so far this year. There were lots of short but very technical rocky sections, broken up by a fun, flowy single-track. I won the women’s class and took over the points lead in the AMA East Extreme Series. I also finished in the top 30 out of over 100 bikes! This is by far my best overall finish against the men, who on average are bigger and stronger (and therefore have a substantial advantage over me in the tough stuff). I’m obviously super excited about that, and I’m hoping to carry this momentum into Battle of the Goats next weekend!”
Rachel Gutish
California Trials Invitational
Location: Murrieta, CA
Since most trials competitions have been put on hold by the pandemic this event was created and attended by the top trial riders. The event was structured similiar to a National event, which has five sections and the riders attempt each section three times. Factory rider, Alex Niederer secured a podium finish with his third place result at the inaugural event.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Alex Niederer Pro Class
1st Place
Photo by: Mark Kariya
Alex Niederer
2 Stroke Evo 300 Factory Edition
” The event was very enjoyable. The sections were challenging but not dangerous. Mistakes were made by all riders, so it made for very tight competition. We were battling for the top spot on the podium until the very end. Unfortunately fatigue set in and we had to settle for third in the end. The 2020 Beta EVO 300 Factory 2 Stroke ran absolutely flawlessly. Can’t thank the whole team enough for providing me with outstanding support and equipment to fight for wins in each and every trial.”
