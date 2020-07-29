NEPG – Round 3 Wet and Slick Rattlesnake National Enduro

Ron Commo

300 RR Race Edition

” Mad Moose was a real hard enduro with very challenging terrain, especially with all the rain. I felt great all day. I made great line choices and put myself in a great position going into the final lap where I was sitting in 3rd place overall. On the final lap I pushed hard behind the leaders. I got around Noah and Pat to put myself in 3rd. I created a decent gap while I was pushing to catch Cody and Trysten. Then I got to one very difficult hill. I tried a couple times conquer it before everyone got there but I didn’t make it. I was unable to get help and ended up having to wait for all 6 guys that were stuck. I lost at least 15 minutes before I could get through thanks to another racer that came up to help me after everyone left. Unfortunately the results don’t show where I should be, but every race I am learning valuable experience and I’m looking forward to Battle of the Goats next weekend.”