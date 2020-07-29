Honda’s Latest 2021 450 MX Lineup Launches

Masters of Motocross: Honda’s Latest 450 MX Lineup

In motocross, when you own the corners, you control the race. And the corners are where Honda’s new 2021 CRF450R, CRF450RX, CRF450RL and CRF450RWE hold all the cards. New chassis. Major engine updates, including a new central-port head and single-muffler exhaust. New hydraulic clutch. New swingarm. Three pounds lighter. And much more. Then there’s the CRF450RWE: You get exclusive upgrades like a Yoshimura exhaust, Hinson clutch basket and cover, Twin Air filter, Throttle Jockey seat cover, premium DID DirtStar LT-X rims, Kashima and titanium nitrate-coated forks, a red cylinder head cover, and hands-on touches like special cylinder-head porting. And finally, we’re producing a special run of our 2020 CRF450R that offers a fantastic value. Three bikes, all ready to win. Which one will you be riding?

2021 Honda Motorcycle Model Guide