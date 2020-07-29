Honda’s Latest 2021 450 MX Lineup Launches

July 29, 2020 Michael Le Pard 2021 Motorcycle Models, News Comments Off on Honda’s Latest 2021 450 MX Lineup Launches
2021 Honda CRF450RWE

2021 Honda CRF450R

Masters of Motocross:  Honda’s Latest 450 MX Lineup
In motocross, when you own the corners, you control the race. And the corners are where Honda’s new 2021 CRF450R, CRF450RX, CRF450RL and CRF450RWE hold all the cards. New chassis. Major engine updates, including a new central-port head and single-muffler exhaust. New hydraulic clutch. New swingarm. Three pounds lighter. And much more. Then there’s the CRF450RWE: You get exclusive upgrades like a Yoshimura exhaust, Hinson clutch basket and cover, Twin Air filter, Throttle Jockey seat cover, premium DID DirtStar LT-X rims, Kashima and titanium nitrate-coated forks, a red cylinder head cover, and hands-on touches like special cylinder-head porting. And finally, we’re producing a special run of our 2020 CRF450R that offers a fantastic value. Three bikes, all ready to win. Which one will you be riding?

2021 Honda Motorcycle Model Guide

About Michael Le Pard 4392 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles