2020 British Superbike BSB season yields highs, lows, race wins, podiums, career bests, crashes and injuries

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 16.

Buildbase Suzuki is bound for Brands Hatch this weekend, for the sixth and final round of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, with three races taking place on the famous GP layout.

Despite being a condensed and compact championship, the 2020 season has still yielded the usual highs and lows of racing, complete with race wins, podiums and career best results down to crashes and injuries.

After the positives of leading a BSB race for the first time and taking his best ever results at Donington Park, Gino Rea is aiming to continue his upward trajectory and end the season again fighting at the front of the field. Meanwhile, Kyle Ryde will be looking to put the disappointment of the last two rounds behind him and return to podium and race-winning contention, and the form that took him to two wins at Silverstone.



Gino Rea:

“I’m looking forward to the weekend. To lead my first BSB race, just miss a podium but come away with my best BSB results at Donington was refreshing, to say the least. The team has worked hard ever since I got on the GSX-R1000 at Snetterton to keep improving in the areas we needed to work on and to get me more comfortable on the bike, and we’ve been making steady progress ever since and always felt the results would start to come. Going into the final round the hope is we can be battling in that front group again; I’d love to repay the team with a podium to cap the year off, so I’ll try my best as always and see how we get on.”

Kyle Ryde:

“We’ve had a tough couple of rounds with Oulton and Donington, and even though we had more bad luck at Donington we also led a race again, so we know we can do it and that the potential is there. It’d be nice to end the season on a high and be back up the front again, so hopefully we can have three good races, be in the mix at the front, and try and come away with a trophy or too.”

Keith Farmer, despite missing the opening half of the season through injury and playing catch-up to his rivals at Oulton and Donington, raced to three point-scoring finishes at the previous round, with a best of 11th. For the season finale at Brands Hatch he will join Tim Neave in the Superstock 1000 class – a championship he was won twice in the past – with clear aims of ending the year with a podium.

Keith Farmer:

“It’s obviously disappointing to not end the year on the Superbike but I’ve got a good record in Superstock and will definitely be having a go at a podium this weekend. It’s been a tough season for me, and I’ve obviously missed half of it and not had a lot of bike time, but it’d be nice to end the year on a positive.”