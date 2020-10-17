Estenson Racing Charges Forward at Daytona American Flat Track

Daniels’ hopes of stretching his remarkable win streak to seven took a major hit when he was thrown over the bars and run over in a chain reaction crash early in his Semi. Undaunted, the 17-year-old bounced back to his feet and remounted his YZ450F to take the restart from the back of the pack. Daniels made up several spots to safely earn a qualifying position for the Main, but was forced to start from the third row as a result. He still managed to slot into fourth relatively early, which is where he would stay for the remainder of the race.

By contrast, Rush cruised into the Main, winning his Semi in spectacular fashion from the third row of the grid. However, he was caught up in a multi-rider incident while running third on the opening lap of the Main Event. Forced to restart from the back of the pack, Rush called upon his considerable Daytona Short Track expertise to immediately pick off several riders around the outside. With his head down, Rush clocked a fast lap more than a tenth of a second better than any of the riders who finished ahead of him, slicing all the way up to fifth before the checkered flag ended his charge.

For Beach, the day was one of constant improvement. After struggling earlier in the day with the set-up, Beach found what he was looking for in the Main. Despite starting from the fourth row, Beach made up a handful of positions on a difficult battleground to overtake the competition. He ultimately finished eighth, his best result of his four top 10s this season with one final opportunity remaining to set the bar even higher tomorrow night.

The Estenson Racing team is set to conclude the 2020 American Flat Track season with the second half of the AFT Season Finale doubleheader at the Daytona Short Track on Saturday night.