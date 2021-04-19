Great British bikes, great British bands. 2021 Triumph Lay It On The Line with the magic power of new revised engines, new models and an even better riding experience! So fight the good fight, tear the roof off and rock out and roll on with Triumph’s latest and greatest motorbike hits on two-wheels. Say goodbye to killing time with mediocre mediocracy models and hold on to something incredible.

Total Motorcycle has Triumph model guides going back to 1971! Thousands of models, photos, features and specifications.

NEW 2021 Scrambler 1200 XC AND XE AND SCRAMBLER 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

NEW 2021 Scrambler 1200 XC AND XE AND SCRAMBLER 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

With all the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE’s category-dominating specification and style, incredible torque delivery and signature soundtrack, the new 2021 update delivers lower emissions whilst retaining all the thrilling performance, high power and torque that they are renowned for. Alongside the 2021 generation Scramblers comes a new beautiful and unique limited edition that celebrates the most famous movie star, stunt and motorcycle in history, with the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition.

First launched in 2018, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 has rapidly become a modern Triumph icon, setting a new benchmark in its category thanks to its class-leading riding capabilities both on-road and off-road, its state-of-the-art technology, outstanding specifications and extensive customisation options.

Born from an unparalleled Triumph Scrambler bloodline, including the world’s first production scramblers, raced for fun and glory by legendary racers such as Bud Ekins and Steve McQueen, the new generation has featured in multiple extreme off-road competitions, including the Mexican 1000 and the Spanish Bassella race, repeatedly demonstrating their class leading capability.

A major highlight in the success of the new generation came with it featured in the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, where it received high praise from Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Coordinator, who said “the whole stunt team realised very quickly that these were amazing bikes”.



ALL OF THE SCRAMBLER 1200’S CLASS LEADING CAPABILITY.

The 2021 Scrambler 1200 XE and XC represent the latest generation of one of the most capable and unique motorcycles on the market, and one of Triumph’s highest specification models ever. A genuine, class-defining cross over of two motorcycle worlds, with the iconic style and character of a Triumph Modern Classic, combined with the capability and specification of a full-on adventure motorcycle.



ENHANCED FOR 2021

Updated for 2021 along with all of Triumph’s iconic modern classic line-up, the new Scrambler 1200 XC and XE features a Euro 5 engine evolution that maintains all of the Scrambler’s renowned power and torque delivery and delivers lower emissions. Additionally, the new generation update brings a revised exhaust system that delivers improved heat distribution.

NEW Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 gt triple black LIMITED EDITIONS The ultimate muscle roadster NOW MEANER AND MOODIER

With just 1,000 of each limited edition worldwide, each with a unique certificate of authenticity, the new Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black bring extra exclusivity with a new level of meaner, moodier muscle to the Rocket 3 range.

These distinctive editions deliver all the world-leading 2,500cc triple engine performance, high-specification technology and phenomenal handling that has taken the Rocket 3 to the top of its category. With their unique and sophisticated blacked-out style, these limited-editions add even more attitude to the ultimate high-performance muscle roadster.

Meaner. Moodier. Muscle.

The limited edition Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black takes all of the Rocket 3’s phenomenal performance and all of its class-leading handling and outstanding technology and creates two sophisticated new darker styles, adding a host of unique blacked-out detailing for an even more striking and dominant presence.

Limited Editions

With only 1000 of each limited edition available worldwide, the new Rocket 3 R Black and GT Triple Black add even more exclusivity, coming with a certificate of authenticity that carries the motorcycles unique VIN number. The Rocket 3 limited editions take the ultimate high-performance muscle roadster to a new level with an altogether meaner and moodier attitude.

Incredible performance

The new Rocket limited edition line-up’s 2,500cc triple engine delivers incredible performance. In fact, it’s not only the largest production motorcycle engine in the World, but it also delivers the world’s highest torque at 221Nm. Maximum torque arrives at 4,000rpm and is held constantly through the mid-range, giving unparalleled acceleration and effortless riding at any gear.

Peak power is 167 PS @ 6,000 rpm and the triple engine is tuned to deliver power from a low 3,500rpm, up to 7,000rpm.

Phenomenal handling

In regard to handling, both the Rocket 3 R and GT are an absolute revelation, not only in terms of comfort and touring ease, but also in delivering a genuinely dynamic roadster ride, much more akin to a Speed Triple than a traditional cruiser.

BONNEVILLE 2021 BRITISH ICONS. BEAUTIFULLY EVOLVED. MORE PERFORMANCE. MORE CAPABILITY. MORE STYLE.

Triumph’s legendary modern classic motorcycle family has been evolved for 2021, with a host of significant updates across the line-up, including enhanced performance, capability and style.

From the timeless classic Bonneville T120, T120 Black and T100, to the stylish and contemporary custom Street Twin and new Street Twin Gold Line limited edition, the laid-back Bonneville Speedmaster cruiser and the pure custom Bonneville Bobber, each one has been beautifully evolved.

With a peerless bloodline that goes back to the iconic first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, the updated 2021 modern classic Bonneville family encompasses the legendary spectrum of British designed motorcycle icons, from the original Bonneville T120, T120 Black and T100, to the custom inspired Street Twin and limited edition Street Twin Gold Line edition, the classic Bonneville Speedmaster cruiser and the stunning Bonneville Bobber.

Each one born from Triumph’s advanced R&D facility in Hinckley, where the dedicated UK design team create, engineer and prototype every motorcycle. Each one is crafted to maintain all of their legendary design DNA and to deliver the truly modern capability that lives up to Triumph’s world leading reputation for premium quality and ride.

Joining the Thruxton RS, launched last year to international acclaim, the new Bonneville line-up will be enhanced further still in April 2021, with the official reveal of the new generation Scrambler 1200 and Street Scrambler, when full details will be released.

NEW 2021 BONNEVILLE T120 AND T120 BLACK Timeless. Capable. Beautiful.

The definitive British motorcycle icon takes its torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, sophisticated set up and beautiful Bonneville DNA and significantly upgrades it for 2021, delivering a new benchmark for timeless character and easy riding capability. With a significantly enhanced handling set-up, courtesy of a major 7kg weight saving, new lightweight aluminium wheel rims and new higher specification Brembo brakes, plus new rider technology, including cruise control and enhanced riding modes and an even more responsive throttle, the Bonneville legend continues.

NEW 2021 BONNEVILLE T100 Classic. Capable. Beautiful.

The perfect introduction to the iconic Bonneville family, the latest generation of Triumph’s authentic and original T100 incorporates its torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and timeless Bonneville style with a significant upgrade to the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine delivering 10PS more power and lower emissions. Add to that a lighter overall weight, higher specification brakes and suspension, the latest rider technology and sophisticated new detailing, and you get an even more beautiful and refined T100 ride.



NEW 2021 STREET TWIN Fun. Stylish. Capable.

The latest generation of Triumph’s best-selling modern classic delivers all of the Street Twin’s torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and contemporary custom style, and enhances it with the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine for lower emissions. With an even more comfortable bench seat and a host of new, refined details and finishes for 2021, plus an extensive range of 120 Genuine Accessories, the beautiful and easy handling Street Twin is the perfect modern classic ride for new and experienced motorcyclists alike.

NEW 2021 STREET TWIN GOLD LINE LIMITED EDITION Beautiful. Desirable. Exclusive.

This exquisite hand-detailed custom edition of the 2021 Street Twin delivers all of the new generation updates and celebrates the timeless classic Triumph logo and hand-painted, gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop. There are only 1000 of these beautiful motorcycles worldwide, each one coming with a certificate of authenticity personalised with the unique VIN number of the bike, making these even more exclusive.

NEW 2021 BONNEVILLE SPEEDMASTER Beautiful. Capable. Comfortable.

The perfect laid-back, long-distance ride, the latest generation of Triumph’s classic British custom delivers all of the Speedmaster’s all-day capability and sophisticated style, and significantly upgrades it with enhanced engine performance, higher specification equipment and more premium detailing. With 79 accessories, including luggage, the new generation promises an even more comfortable, stylish and refined ride.

NEW 2021 BONNEVILLE BOBBER Pure. Brutal. Beauty.

As stunning to look at as it is thrilling to ride, the latest generation of Triumph’s stripped-back, elegant custom classic has all of the previous generation Bobber’s peerless authenticity and engineering innovation and adds all of the Bobber Black’s category-defining capability, for a new 2021 Bobber that delivers the best of both worlds. Significant updates include enhanced engine performance for an even more responsive and thrilling ride, higher specification technology and equipment, and an all-new blacked-out, chunkier style. With a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories on offer, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, and its class leading adjustable seating and foot peg position, the Bobber has been designed for riders to adapt to suit them and their style.

All new speed triple 1200rs triple powered revolution

All-new in every dimension, the Speed Triple 1200 RS has been purpose designed from the ground up to deliver an absolute revolution in terms of Speed Triple power, performance, handling and technology, giving the ultimate performance naked sports ride.



THE MOST POWERFUL, HIGHEST TORQUE AND FASTEST ACCELERATING SPEED TRIPLE EVER.

With an all-new higher capacity 1160cc triple engine developed with insight from our Moto2™ race engine programme, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS delivers 180PS peak power at 10,750 rpm and 125NM peak torque at 9,000 rpm, giving an incredibly exhilarating ride. It’s also more responsive, it is 650rpm higher revving, and comes with a new free-breathing intake and exhaust for a hair-raising new triple soundtrack.

All-new engine

The powertrain has been completely re-designed, with every single element engineered for increased performance and reduced mass, making the new engine significantly lighter, by 7kg. It’s more compact compared to the previous Speed Triple powertrain, despite the bigger capacity, giving the new model the perfect balance of aggression, performance and control.

THE MOST AGILE, PRECISE, DYNAMIC AND RESPONSIVE HANDLING SPEED TRIPLE EVER.

10kg lighter and with an all-new lightweight chassis, all new rider ergonomics and a more dominant and purposeful riding position, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS is nothing less than a handling revolution. Premium track specification equipment includes new Brembo Stylema® brakes, Metzeler RACETEC™ RR tyres and performance tuned Öhlins suspension.

All of these improvements combine to deliver a new Speed Triple 1200 RS that’s been designed to feel as agile and dynamic to ride as a Street Triple RS.

THE SMARTEST, SHARPEST AND MOST TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED SPEED TRIPLE EVER.

The new 1200 RS comes equipped with a step change in Speed Triple technology, including all-new 5” TFT instruments, new Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter, Optimised Cornering ABS, switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control (with IMU), 5 riding modes – including Track mode, new distinctive full LED lighting, full keyless system and the My Triumph Connectivity System fitted as standard.

ALL-NEW MUSCULAR AND ARRESTING POISE AND PRESENCE

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is the new definition of pure aggressive attitude, poise & style, with a muscular and arresting poise and presence, and purer, cleaner and sharper lines. Encapsulating all of the iconic Speed Triple design DNA, born from the category creating 1994 original, this new generation resets the benchmark for focussed Speed Triple attitude and style.

UNIQUELY FOCUSSED AND FIT FOR PURPOSE

Aggressive, agile and purposeful; the original Triumph Speed Triple created the performance naked category back in 1994, and coined the phrase ‘factory streetfighter’. Designed from the ground up for the road, as a naked performance street bike, the 2005 Speed Triple 1050 then reset the benchmark all over again in a competitive class of predominantly adapted track oriented sports bikes.

With the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, once again, Triumph stands almost alone in the category with a motorcycle that has been designed first and foremost as a road-focussed naked performance street bike, with all of the benefits for the rider, and none of the shortcomings inherent in track-focused motorcycles evolved for the road, where power, torque and handling can never be fully exploited.