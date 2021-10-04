Incredible 2022 Kawasaki… Over 50 new amazing bikes just introduced. If you are a Vulcan Patriot, Ninja Cowboy, Kawasaki Z Jet or KLR Eagle we have the winning 2022 playoff team for you to join! From exciting daily commutes, showstopping style and performance, fiercely authentic naked sportbike, timeless design retro, 2022 Kawasaki innovates the rebellious side of fun and artful expression of individuality.

So many great new bikes such as the Kawasaki Z650RS, 5 new 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 models, new supersports, new street sports, new cruisers, new dual purpose and adventure bikes, new motocross and off-roads too!

Over the course of 2021, the powersports industry saw a significant increase in popularity with new and experienced riders alike, turning to motorcycles. To meet this growing demand Kawasaki is moving up the production and introduction of new 2022 motorcycles. Kawasaki’s new range of supersport, sport, naked and cruiser models let more riders have a chance to “Let the good times roll” and discover why Kawasaki is the King of the Quarter Mile.

SUPERSPORT

Ninja ZX-14R ABS

The 2022 Ninja ZX-14R supersport will continue its reign as “King of the Quarter Mile.” Featuring a powerful 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that can deliver plenty of power and a unique monocoque aluminum frame for balance, performance and responsive handling. Premium onboard electronics and uncompromising refinement allow the rider to take on the track and the backroads with sophisticated ease. It is equipped with two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system that can easily be turned on or off with switches. Also featuring back-torque limiting Slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers paired with large floating front discs and a high-grade dash meter.

SPORT

Ninja 400

The 2022 Ninja 400 sport motorcycle offers the largest displacement in its category at 399cc with the sophistication of a twin-cylinder engine. Approachable power, superb ergonomics and class-leading performance offer a smooth, manageable ride that’s ideal for new riders while also alluring experienced riders, setting a new standard for everyday epic sport riding. A low seat height and aggressive styling with LED headlights make the Ninja 400 the ideal choice for riders looking to enter the sport-riding scene. The 2022 Ninja 400 features a compact 399cc twin-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, lightweight trellis frame, Uni-Trak rear suspension, 310mm semi-floating petal front disc brake, twin LED headlights, and high-grade multifunction dash instrumentation.

Ninja 650

Reinvigorated to further embody Ninja sportbike lineage, the 2022 Ninja 650 sport motorcycle comes packed with a sporty 649cc engine, next-level technology advancements and sharp styling updates. Unmistakable sports performance is met with an upright riding position for exciting daily commutes, while a supreme level of attitude reminds you of its legendary heritage. The Ninja 650 also features sharper Ninja styling, Bluetooth Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, twin LED headlights, upper cowl and windshield, passenger seat, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Z FAMILY

Z125 PRO

Small on size but big on fun, the Kawasaki Z125 PRO mini naked motorcycle is a nimble streetfighter that makes a statement wherever it goes. Featuring a 125cc engine, low seat height, upright riding position and responsive street tires, it’s your invitation to the rebellious side of fun. The 2022 Z125 PRO also features a four-speed manual transmission, smooth power delivery, lightweight chassis, offset laydown single-shock, digital LCD screen with analogue tachometer and gear position indicator, 12-inch cast wheels, and aggressive Kawasaki Z styling.

Z400 ABS

A fiercely authentic naked sportbike, the Kawasaki Z400 ABS exudes fresh street style and is immediately recognizable in a crowd with its compact chassis and aggressive styling. Comfortable, balanced and capable, the Z400 ABS offers a visceral riding experience that’s sure to turn heads. The 2022 Z400 ABS features a parallel-twin 399cc engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, aggressive streetfighter styling, lightweight chassis, upright riding position, and a low seat height.

Z650

Aggressive meets supernaked with this ideal blend of sporty performance and everyday versatility. Featuring next-level technology and a strong 649cc engine, the Z650 naked sportbike is a compact middleweight without equal. The 2022 Z650 features a parallel-twin 649cc engine, lightweight trellis frame, Sugomi-inspired Z styling, LED Headlights, TFT color instrumentation, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires, and increased passenger comfort.

Z900 ABS

The Z900 ABS naked sportbike receives a host of advanced features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal supernaked should be. At 948cc with an ultra-lightweight chassis, every ride is met with exceptional power, responsiveness and excitement. The 2022 Z900 ABS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, strengthened frame, improved front and rear suspension settings, Sugomi-inspired Z styling, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode and Integrated Riding Modes selection, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, TFT Color Instrumentation, LED headlamp, position lamp & license plate lamp, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Tires.

Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE

Reigniting the classic style of the original Z1 900 motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z900RS retro sport motorcycle calls upon timeless design elements with minimal bodywork and no fairing for a pure retro-style look. The Z900RS line is completed by a 948cc engine and modern technology for a classic yet modern ride. The 2022 Z900RS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, horizontal back-link rear suspension, authentic retro styling, iconic teardrop fuel tank, tuned stainless steel exhaust system, round LED headlight, and bullet shaped analogue dials.

CRUISERS

Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE

Unlike any other cruiser, the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE sport cruiser motorcycles are geared to fit a wide range of riders with its exclusive ERGO-FIT sizing system that includes 18 possible configurations. Never taking away from its vintage styling, this cruiser takes comfort, adjustability, Ninja-derived power and performance to the next level. The 2022 Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE feature a 649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, sportbike-derived chassis and suspension find your fit with ERGO-FIT technology, and sporty handling. The 2022 Vulcan S CAFE also comes equipped with three-tone paint, signature tank badging, sport striping, and a dark-tinted windshield deflector. The Vulcan S cruiser is available in four configurations.

Vulcan 900 Classic / Classic LT / Custom

The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 cruiser has all the style and attitude of a one-of-a-kind build. From the detailed paint job to the intense exhaust, the Vulcan 900 is an artful expression of individuality. Enjoy the dynamic fusion of hand-built design and premium fit and finish of the Vulcan 900 tantalizing combination that could only come from Kawasaki. All three of the 2022 Vulcan 900 models feature a 903cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine and a low seat height. The Vulcan 900 Classic features rider floorboards with a heel/toe shifter, tank-mounted instrumentation, and a 180mm rear tire. The Vulcan Classic LT features a comfortable seat with standard passenger backrest, studded seat, leather saddlebags and backrest, height-adjustable windscreen, and comes with a 24-month limited warranty. The Vulcan 900 Custom features wide drag bars and forward-mounted footpegs, low center of gravity for easy handling, custom styling with teardrop tank, parallel slash cut pipes, pinstripe wheels.

Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

It may look like a custom V-twin bagger, but the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS cruiser is in a class of its own, where power and luxury peak. A roaring 1,700cc engine featuring advanced Kawasaki technology offers a smooth, reassuring ride. The blacked-out engine, distinct bodywork styling and select chrome accents create a unique and bold appearance. The 2022 Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, Electronic Cruise Control, Kawasaki Advanced Coactive Braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS, stylish frame mounted fairing, AM/FM/WB audio system with SiriusXM radio compatibility, and sealed saddlebags.

Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

The Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS touring cruiser is the king of Kawasaki cruisers, with showstopping style and performance. A 1,700cc digitally fuel-injected V-twin engine plus Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS and electronic cruise control help make the Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS the pinnacle of power and luxury on the open road. The 2022 Vulcan Voyager ABS features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, stylish frame-mounted fairing, intercom-headset compatible audio system, and integrated luggage.

Introducing the new 2022 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

Hyperbike

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

Supersport

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS

Street Sport

– 2022 Kawasaki Z H2

– 2022 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX – (Europe)

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki W800

– 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS

– 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki Z900 ABS*

– 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Kawasaki Z650 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Z650 – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Cruisers

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe

Supersport Touring

– 2022 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 ABS LT SE – (Canada)

– 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT

– 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS

Dual Purpose

– 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 Traveler – New model (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 ABS – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX300

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX300SM

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX230

Motocross

– 2022 Kawasaki KX450 XC

– 2022 Kawasaki KX450X*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KX450*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KX250 XC

– 2022 Kawasaki KX250X*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KX250*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KX112*^ – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KX85*^ – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KX65*^

Off-Road

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX300R*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX300R* – (USA)

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX230R*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX230RS*^ – New model

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX140R*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX140RL*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX140RF*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX110R*^

– 2022 Kawasaki KLX110RL* – (Canada)