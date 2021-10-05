FIM Endurance World Championship held for first time at Autodrome Most

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will be looking to end the season on a high and, with a victory, the aim for the six hours is to score as many championship points as possible in this physically demanding 4.212m circuit.

Currently, the Honda squad with Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio, and Yuki Takahashi is sitting third in the overall championship standings with 89 points, and the target for the Japanese team is the runner-up position in the 2021 FIM EWC aboard the #5 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

As with all FIM EWC finales, the value of the points will be increased by 150%, so 45 points are available for the win, plus five points for pole position.

The first edition of the 6 Hours of Most will be happening together with a round of the FIA WTCR taking place the same weekend, where Honda-supported teams and drivers will be aiming to take top honours too. Honda is the only manufacturer to have teams racing on both two and four-wheels at Most.

Therefore, the schedule will be modified, and the two qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday 7 October and the race will take place on Saturday 9 October from 11am to 5pm (CEST).

As occurred at the Bol d’Or, fans will be able to enjoy the 6 Hours of Most as long as they show a valid health passport.