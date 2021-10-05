FIM Endurance World Championship held for first time at Autodrome Most

F.C.C. TSR Honda France aiming to wrap up the 2021 FIM EWC season in style at the 6 Hours of Most

The last round of the FIM Endurance World Championship will take place in the Czech Republic on 9 October and be held for first time at the Autodrome Most, 70km north-east of Prague.

 

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will be looking to end the season on a high and, with a victory, the aim for the six hours is to score as many championship points as possible in this physically demanding 4.212m circuit.

Currently, the Honda squad with Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio, and Yuki Takahashi is sitting third in the overall championship standings with 89 points, and the target for the Japanese team is the runner-up position in the 2021 FIM EWC aboard the #5 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

As with all FIM EWC finales, the value of the points will be increased by 150%, so 45 points are available for the win, plus five points for pole position.

The first edition of the 6 Hours of Most will be happening together with a round of the FIA WTCR taking place the same weekend, where Honda-supported teams and drivers will be aiming to take top honours too. Honda is the only manufacturer to have teams racing on both two and four-wheels at Most.

Therefore, the schedule will be modified, and the two qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday 7 October and the race will take place on Saturday 9 October from 11am to 5pm (CEST).

As occurred at the Bol d’Or, fans will be able to enjoy the 6 Hours of Most as long as they show a valid health passport.

Josh Hook
Josh Hook 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘I’m looking forward to the 6 Hours of Most. It is much easier than a 24 Hours race we had last round, so it is more similar to a sprint race. We can be good there. It is a new track for us, and for the championship, so not many riders or teams have been there which means we obviously have no data from there. It is going to be tough, but I think everybody is in the same situation: we have to learn the track and try to make the bike to work the best we can there in a short space of time, but we have the right team to do it. My teammate Mike has been there in the past, so we can learn a thing or two from him, and fight for a good result and a win to end the season.’
Mike Di Meglio
Mike Di Meglio 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘I know the Most circuit as in 2012 I did a test there with Moto2, although it was with the old asphalt, but I know the track layout. It is a very technical track because in the first part there is only one line, and it is difficult to overtake but I am ready for the race and to fight for the victory for the last race of the season to come back to second place in the championship.’
Yuki Takahashi
Yuki Takahashi 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘It will be my first time riding in Most. It will be the last round of the championship, a crucial one and as in the previous rounds, I will do my best and work hard to get the victory for the team.’
