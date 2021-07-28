Round five FIM Superbike World Championship Assen

At round five of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Assen, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldBSK’s Andrea Locatelli scored his maiden podium, while teammate Toprak Razgatlıoğlu lost important points for the championship following a Turn 1 incident with GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff on Sunday. The FIM Supersport World Championship, FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup were also back to support the premier class. Just five events into his WorldSBK career, Locatelli made great progress throughout the Dutch round. Having qualified seventh, he equalled his previous best result with fifth in Race 1, but it was on Sunday that the Italian really made his mark. The 24-year-old crossed the line in the podium places in the Superpole Race but was handed a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, demoting him to fourth. However, Locatelli got his redemption in Race 2, leading for the first half of the race before eventually running out of rear tyre and finishing in third, with Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli thoroughly impressed by the performance. “For sure, it has been the best-ever weekend for Loka,” Dosoli said. “We didn’t expect to see him fighting for the podium in only his fifth race of the season. No one has any doubt about his talent and thanks to the fantastic support from his crew, he’s adapting well to the WorldSBK class. It was amazing to see him leading the race without any mistakes, and it was nice to see his confidence improving also. He’s becoming more mature and it’s an important result for him going forwards. He can fight with the top guys and compete with them all race long. It’s clear confirmation that the Yamaha rider step-up program is working well, we have invested a lot in this system and we are pleased to see that we’ve been able to bring a young rider to the WorldSBK podium.”