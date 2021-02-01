It can’t be that time of year already when 50% of the 2021 models haven’t been released yet but the 2022 Models Arrive Already… from Who? What company jumped the queue and boldly stated new 2022 models? Can you guess from the photo? Need a hint? 1901. Did that help? What about V-Twin. Have a guess? What about American and Burt Monroe?

If you haven’t gotten it yet, that’s ok, it just means a little refresher course is in order in our Motorcycle Model Guides for this manufacturer, if you did get it, congratulations and now that I’ve peaked your interest you’ll have to check out the newest and latest (and only!) 2022 motorcycle models right now to be announced.

Drum roll please…. introducing the 2022 Indian FTR1200 line, 4 new models, updated engines, new wheels, refined suspension, ProTaper handlebars with a balance of power, refinement and performance in the growing neo-retro segment. The FTR stands out thanks to its American heritage, iconic silhouette, and class-leading fit and finish.

…and good news even with all the updates they lowered the price of the entry level model by $500 bucks!

– 2022 Indian FTR1200 – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200S – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200R Carbon – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200 Rally – New model

For those (like myself) still waiting for the other 50% of 2021 motorcycle models to be released it will be very soon, in fact, one major manufacturer will be releasing this week… so stay tuned on TMW readers!

All 2022 FTR models feature a retuned engine calibration that refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response. Additionally, cylinder deactivation and refined heat channeling manages engine heat to keep riders more comfortable.

The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models are outfitted with 17-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped with Metzeler Sportec street tires – resulting in precision handling in corners and nimble handling on the street. Smaller wheels, along with the bike’s front and rear suspension which offer 120mm of travel, contribute to a lower seat height by 1.4-inches – opening the door for more riders to throw a leg over the FTR. Additionally, the ProTaper handlebars were trimmed by 1.5-inches (40mm) to support the bike’s nimble handling and give riders more control.

Each FTR model packs a host of standard features that carry over from previous FTR iterations. An inverted front suspension tuned for the street, along with radially mounted dual Brembo® brakes provide riders with exceptional control and superior stopping power, while cruise control contributes to a comfortable ride.

Indian Motorcycle Raises The Bar For Its Category

Defying FTR With Enhancements That Deliver The Ultimate Combination Of Style & Performance

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RAISES THE BAR FOR ITS CATEGORY-DEFYING FTR WITH ENHANCEMENTS THAT DELIVER THE ULTIMATE COMBINATION OF STYLE & PERFORMANCE

FTR Lineup Tuned for Optimal Street Performance with New 17-inch Wheels, Metzeler Sportec Tires & Lower Seat Height That Delivers World-Class Handling and Performance

Indian Motorcycle redefined what an American V-Twin can be with the introduction of its category-defying FTR platform in 2019. Now, America’s First Motorcycle Company is taking the beloved FTR platform to a whole new level with a host of enhancements to the 2022 FTR lineup. Born and evolved as the ultimate intersection of style and performance, the FTR updates include a thoughtfully refined engine, a suspension tuned for the street, and 17” tires and wheels; together delivering world-class performance while making the bike feel more compact and maneuverable.

“The FTR is unlike any other motorcycle in its ability to deliver superior performance while making a powerful statement of style and self-expression. The updates we’ve delivered further solidify that promise for even the most discerning riders,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. “Indian Motorcycle has always pushed the bounds of motorcycling, innovated, and continuously improved and I think the new FTR is another great example of that.”

Amidst the ever-popular neo-retro segment, the FTR stands out thanks to its American heritage, iconic silhouette, and class-leading fit and finish. In addition to style, the FTR delivers an unmatched feature set including a 4.3-inch digital touch screen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. With its perfect balance of style and performance the FTR lineup delivers a truly superior riding experience.

“The FTR has a totally unique feel, which riders of all experience levels love. Our aim was to preserve that DNA, while at the same enhance and refine the bike,” said Ben Lindaman, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The end result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind motorcycle that oozes retro character but still begs you to twist the throttle and get after it.”

All new FTR models feature a retuned engine calibration that refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response. Additional FTR lineup enhancements include the following:

FTR, FTR S & FTR R Carbon

The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models are outfitted with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped with Metzeler Sportec street tires – resulting in precision handling in corners and nimble handling on the street. Smaller wheels, along with the bike’s front and rear suspension which offer 120mm of travel, contribute to a lower seat height by 1.4-inches – opening the door for more riders to throw a leg over the FTR. Additionally, the ProTaper handlebars were trimmed by 1.5-inches (40mm) to support the bike’s nimble handling and give riders more control.

Additional updates for the new FTR line further refine rider comfort. These three models offer fully adjustable front and rear suspension, a new feature added to the FTR base, as well as cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle.

Additionally, each FTR model packs a host of standard features that carry over from previous FTR iterations. An inverted front suspension tuned for the street, along with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes provide riders with exceptional control and superior stopping power, while cruise control contributes to a comfortable ride.

Accessories

An ideal platform for personalization, the FTR also receives an expanded offering of style, performance and comfort accessories. New style accessories include new tank pads available in black and clear, while a host of carbon fiber parts are now available, including chain guards, V-Covers, radiator guards and a 17-inch front fender. Riders can also upgrade their suspension with an Öhlins forks and shock kit, while riders looking to go the extra mile can add a rear rack bag, R Carbon Seat and a USB charging port.