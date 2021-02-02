Racers face most rutted track at Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Indianapolis Round Four

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 1.

John Short – RM-Z250 – 8th

Brandon Hartranft – RM-Z450 – 18th

Adam Enticknap – RM-Z450 – 22nd



Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki and BarX Chaparral ECSTAR Suzuki kicked-off the first of three back-to-back races of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at the fourth round in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

250 East racer John Short posted his best top-10 finish of 2021 in treacherous track conditions to advance his Suzuki RM-Z250 up the championship leader board as 450 class rookie Brandon Hartranft also pulled himself and his Suzuki RM-Z450 up in the standings. Adam Enticknap also showed impressive speed early in the day on his Suzuki RM-Z450.

Short put in great rides aboard his BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z250 with a fiery charge through the pack in his heat race to secure a direct transfer to the main event and rounded the first turn mid-pack then went to work using his RM-Z’s precise handling to slice through the field on a track that challenged all. He overtook five riders and landed his season-best finish that boosted him up two spots in the title points chase.

Said Short: “Round four in Indianapolis was another consistent night on the RM-Z250. The track was technical with the soft terrain. I learned a lot and am excited to try and improve on tonight’s eighth-place finish.”

Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki’s Hartranft got comfortable on the rutted and challenging track early in the day, topping his group’s second qualifier with the fastest lap time. In heat one, he put his RM-Z450’s power down and reached the first corner in the top three. As the track bit several other riders, Hartranft rode consistently for a direct transfer. A bad track position during the early laps of the main event put Hartranft into chase mode; he fought to improve his finishing spot and when the dust settled had moved up one position in the championship points standings.

Said Hartranft: “I think this was the most rutted track I’ve ever ridden. I came around in third place in the heat race off the start. I held sixth for a lap and a half then made some mistakes and just rode it out to make it into the main. In the main event I had a good start but made a few mistakes in the first few laps and dropped back. I just plugged away and tried my best to stay consistent, avoid mistakes, and finish strong.”

Enticknap was in the top of the leader board early in his second qualifying session, showing he was set for a great night race. He was fifth at the holeshot stripe in his heat race and held his own to transfer easily into the main event. Enticknap gained points but didn’t have the finish that his early-day speed had promised.

Said Enticknap: “I felt comfortable from the very first practice where I qualified P1 in free practice and then I qualified second in the first timed practice. As I came out of the gate in my heat race I knew it was a good start. The bike was working great and I was working well. I think that heat race was one of the best rides I’ve ever had in Supercross. Going into the main I had high expectations. I rode pretty well for the first 10 minutes, but just made some mistakes that were costly. I’m excited for Indianapolis round two on Tuesday and looking forward to the third round also, especially because my bike’s set up so well.”

“In the qualifying practices the riders did okay, but they’re better riders than how they qualified,” Crew Chief Clark Jones said after the event. “They did really well in the heat races, I was happy with both of their results. As far as the main event goes, the riders were riding well at times, but not consistently well throughout the whole main event. But overall it was a pretty good day.”

The teams have two more events inside Lucas Oil Stadium as part of the second triple-header of the 2021 Supercross season. The next round takes place on Tuesday night, February 2nd, and the third Indy round drops the gate on Saturday February 6th.