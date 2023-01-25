Made in Italy partnership for MotoGP world championship

Ducati Corse and Parmacotto: Made in Italy partnership for the MotoGP world championship Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 24 January 2023. Ducati Corse is pleased to welcome the Italian food company Parmacotto to the world of MotoGP as a new entry among the partners and sponsors of the Ducati Lenovo Team.



Ducati Corse and Parmacotto, both based in the territory of motoring excellence better known throughout the world as the Motor Valley, have entered into a multi-year partnership.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Parmacotto, a food excellence on the Italian and international scene. Parmacotto, in addition to being present with its own logo on the chin guard of the riders’ helmets, will be present with its food products within our official Hospitality. Both our companies share values of excellence and quality.”



Andrea Schivazappa (Parmacotto Group CEO)

“We are proud to support a new sporting project that confirms our bond with the world of sport and with athletes, promoting excellence and the values of a healthy and correct diet. This important partnership bears witness to the Group’s desire to consolidate itself in Italy and to open new markets abroad, thanks to an international development plan for the brand”