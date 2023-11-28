2023 World Champions: Ducati’s best ever MotoGP season in numbers

For the first time in its MotoGP history, Ducati wins its second consecutive Riders’ World Title with Francesco Bagnaia. For the Borgo Panigale constructor, this is the third MotoGP Riders’ World Title, along with the success achieved in 2007 with Casey Stoner.
For the fourth year in a row and the fifth in its MotoGP history, Ducati won the Constructors’ World Championship in the Premier Class by scoring 700 points, 327 ahead of the runner-up.
Ducati reaches 87 victories in MotoGP. In total, Ducati scored 17 wins with the Desmosedici GP machine, an all-time record in MotoGP.
Six were the different Ducati riders able to win at least one race this season: Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martín and Zarco. An all-time record in MotoGP.
Ducati sets a new record for seasonal podiums (43) and beats Honda’s 1997 record (39).
Ducati has monopolized the podium on 8 occasions this year with 8 different riders (all Ducati entries in the Championship have been on the podium at least 1 time this season). There would have been 9 if Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), second under the chequered flag in Valencia yesterday, had not been penalized for an out-of-range tyre pressure at the end of the race.
There have been 46 consecutive MotoGP races in which at least one Ducati rider has finished in the Top 3 (all Sprint races during the season have also ended with at least one Ducati rider on the podium).
Ducati has had 17 pole positions during the 2023 MotoGP season.
For 60 consecutive races, Ducati has had at least one of its bikes on the front row of the grid.
With a total of 7 wins and 15 GP podiums, 4 Sprint wins, and 7 pole positions, Bagnaia secured his second premier class World Title in the last Grand Prix of the 2023 season held in Valencia.
Bagnaia is the first rider to defend the World Title with the number 1 plate since Mick Doohan in 1997-1998.
First in the Championship after the inaugural GP in Portugal, in America and Argentina, Pecco occupied the second position in the standings. However, since he returned to the top of the World Championship in the next GP held in Spain, Bagnaia has always finished each race weekend in the lead. Only after the Sprint at the Indonesian GP did the rider from Chivasso find himself temporarily second. In fact, thanks to a splendid victory in the Sunday GP, Pecco immediately returned to the top of the World Championship standings.
With the victory in the Valencia GP, Bagnaia equalled his record-breaking season last year.
In 2023, Bagnaia completed 173 laps in the lead and set the fastest lap in a race on four occasions: in the Spanish, Italian, Austrian and San Marino GPs.
With 18 wins with the Desmosedici GP, Bagnaia is the second most successful rider in the Premier Class with Ducati (1st Stoner with 23 wins, 2nd Bagnaia with 18 and 3rd Dovizioso with 14).
