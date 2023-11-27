Honda CEO to Engineering… We need more power! 750cc? No, put the CBR1000RR engine in it! But, but, the laws of physics Captain! The order came down “Just do it!”. Thus, the new 2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet and another dozen new 2024 Honda’s were born. Designed in Japan, its transformations driven by two words: AGGRESSIVE and PURE.

A brand-new, big-bore Hornet spreads its wings with stunning four-cylinder CBR Fireblade performance, high specification chassis and premium equipment. What more could Honda riders want?

With the 2024 Honda’s Aggressive Power Push, we see the rise of not just 1 new power Hornet, but 3. The 2024 Honda CB500 Hornet, CB750 Hornet (TBA) and CB1000 Hornet. Plus 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR600RR ABS, CBR650R, CBR650R E-Clutch, CBR500R, CB650R, CB650R E-Clutch, Fury, NX500, Rebel 300 ABS, Rebel 300 and Gold Wing models.

While I’m not so sure the opening movie lines of “Honda CEO to Engineering” exactly happened that way, I can say that Star Trek’s Captain Kirk’s famous line “Scotty, I need more power!” works amazingly well here.

Now the big question is, what are you waiting for, engage warp speed into our new 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides and see the latest and newest Honda models in our 2024 Honda Motorcycle Model Guide right away.

“Make it so!”

Total Motorcycle presents these new models to our readers exclusively with the latest bleeding-edge information from Europe as such, specifications can change as they move towards North America, but at least you get to learn about them first and impress your friends as the same time!

2024 HONDA CB1000 HORNET Summary

New Model : In the wake of the hard-hitting CB750 Hornet, a brand-new, big-bore Hornet spreads its wings, packing aggressively stripped back styling, stunning four-cylinder CBR Fireblade performance, high specification chassis and premium equipment.

The 23YM CB750 bought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe. And its combination of taut street fighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility has justifiably earnt much praise and impressive sales, making it 2023’s best-selling naked bike in Europe year to date through August.

Now, for 2024, the Hornet family has expanded with the introduction of not one, but two exciting new members. With the CB500 Hornet taking its place alongside the CB750 Hornet, headlining the trio is the new CB1000 Hornet which turns the excitement dial up to maximum. Powered by the 17 year model CBR1000RR Fireblade’s formidable engine, and designed as a potent cocktail of strong in-line 4 engine performance and ultra-sharp handling, the CB1000 Hornet delivers maximum riding fun from busy city block to twisting back road.

Designed in Japan, its transformative looks are driven by two words: AGGRESSIVE and PURE. Led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights, the Hornet-signature fuel tank – with wings folded forward – is broad shouldered up front but tapers radically to the rear, mirrored by the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The new frame is also used as a design feature, but subtly blacked out – like the tubular trellis-style rear subframe.

The CB1000 Hornet’s huge performance potential, high-quality specification, compact dimensions and refreshing new style make it a hard bike to ignore, especially for those riders with a mid-capacity naked bike looking for their next step up the ladder.

The 2024 CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red

Mat Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

999cc, inline four-cylinder DOHC 16V engine: over 110kW peak power and more than 100Nm torque

Downdraught intake, 4-2-1 exhaust system

Throttle By Wire (TBW), 3 default riding modes plus Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and assist/slipper clutch

All-new steel twin spar frame

Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks, adjustable for compression and rebound damping

Showa rear shock operating through Pro-Link

Radial-mount four-piston front brake calipers and 310mm floating discs

180/55-17 rear tyre; 120/70 ZR17 front

Full colour 5-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity

All LED lighting, with dual LED projector headlights

2024 HONDA CB500 HORNET

Model updates : Honda’s A2 naked twin-cylinder streetfighter joins the Hornet family, with aggressive new styling and aerodynamic improvements befitting the iconic name. Power and torque for the 471cc engine meet maximum A2 licence requirement– at 35kW and 43Nm – while an ECU update improves acceleration feel and Honda Selectable Torque Control is now standard. The high-quality chassis specification includes 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Showa rear shock and dual discs up front with four-piston calipers. A brand-new LED headlight opens up better visibility at night, while a new 5-inch TFT screen offers Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, operated by a simplified and backlit 4-way toggle switch.

Honda's A2 naked twin-cylinder streetfighter joins the Hornet family, with aggressive new styling and aerodynamic improvements befitting the iconic name. Power and torque for the 471cc engine meet maximum A2 licence requirement– at 35kW and 43Nm – while an ECU update improves acceleration feel and Honda Selectable Torque Control is now standard. The high-quality chassis specification includes 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Showa rear shock and dual discs up front with four-piston calipers. A brand-new LED headlight opens up better visibility at night, while a new 5-inch TFT screen offers Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, operated by a simplified and backlit 4-way toggle switch.

The 2024 CB500 Hornet will be available in the following colour options: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic Grand Prix Red Pearl Himalayas White

Today at EICMA in Milan, Honda unveiled its full 2024 line-up, featuring four new model names, significant upgrades to a further four models – two of which will be available with a world-first motorcycle technology – and a concept version of the next all-electric vehicle destined to join Honda’s uniquely broad and varied range.

New CB1000 Hornet

Headlining the unveiling is the introduction of the new head of Honda’s growing Hornet family – the CB1000 Hornet.

The new flagship naked will be powered by a retuned version of the in-line four-cylinder powerplant from the 2017YM CBR1000RR Fireblade, that delivers peak power of over 110kW and more than 100Nm of torque.

Wrapping the engine is an all-new steel twin spar frame that will offer a unique blend of dynamic cornering performance and stability, via Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) suspension adjustable for both compression and rebound, matched to a Pro-link rear Showa shock.

The styling is pure and aggressive. Led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights, the Hornet-signature fuel tank – with wings folded forward – is broad shouldered up front but tapers radically to the rear, mirrored by the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The new frame is also used as a design feature, but subtly blacked out – like the tubular trellis-style rear subframe.

Electronic aids will run via Throttle By Wire and allow the rider to choose between 3 riding modes, displayed on the 5-inch TFT colour display; connectivity is available for both Android and iOS devices via Honda RoadSync.

New CB500 Hornet

The Hornet family will have a new third member in Honda’s 2024 line-up – the CB500 Hornet, which brings new, aggressive styling inspired by its two bigger siblings, and aerodynamic performance that befit the iconic Hornet name.

The CB500 Hornet’s fairing incorporates headlight side ducts that channel air to the upper fuel tank area, contributing to a linear steering feel with outstanding handling agility. A new LED throws its light out wider for increased visibility.

Power and torque for the 471cc engine meet maximum A2 licence requirements – at 35kW and 43Nm – while updated fuel injection settings improve acceleration feel from low down, and the CB500 Hornet now features HSTC for increased peace of mind.

The high-quality chassis specification includes 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Showa rear shock and dual discs up front with four-piston calipers, while a new 5-inch TFT screen offers Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity.

New CBR600RR

After a six-year absence from Honda’s European line-up, the much-loved – and razor-sharp – CBR600RR returns for 2024 to reinvigorate the middleweight super sports category. Loaded with cutting-edge MotoGP-inspired electronics and aerodynamics, the new CBR600RR is a free-revving four-cylinder motorcycling gem powered by an engine substantially upgraded from its previous incarnation to deliver peak power of 89kW at 14,250rpm and 63Nm of torque at 11,500rpm.

The sweet-handling chassis package deliver both instant changes of direction and stability through its twin-spar aluminium frame with aluminium swingarm, 41mm Showa Big Piston USD front forks, Unit Pro-Link Showa rear shock and fairings featuring MotoGP-derived winglets.

The CBR600RR’s new comprehensive electronics package benefits from the use of a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), as found in the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and includes Throttle By Wire control, 5 Riding Modes, Cornering ABS, 9-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control and Emergency Stop Signals. Honda Electronic Steering Damper, an assist/slipper clutch and quickshifter are also standard fit.

New NX500

The iconic ‘NX’ designation returns to Honda’s line-up in the form of the new NX500.

Meaning ‘New X-over’, the NX500 is designed to be enjoyed on everything from a winding road to a gravel trail or long-distance adventure. Building on the popularity of the outgoing CB500X, it features new styling and a range of specification and performance upgrades.

Handling dynamics and feel are improved thanks to a 3 kilogram reduction (1.5kg of which comes from new lightweight 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels) in kerb weight to 196kg, revised spring rate and damping for the Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside down forks, and sharper acceleration thanks to new fuel injection settings.

Further spec upgrades come in the form of a new 5-inch TFT screen, Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and HSTC. Led by a new headlight, the styling is completely refreshed, with new plastics from front to back mixing compact adventure-style usability with an imposing silhouette and solidity of form.

CBR500R

The gateway machine to Honda’s CBR super sports family is also significantly upgraded for 2024.

Crisp and comprehensively updated, the Fireblade-inspired styling includes new headlight and taillight, plus revised bodywork featuring winglets for improved front end feel. New graphics and colours amplify the CBR500R’s ‘baby Blade’ look and new fuel injection settings improve low rpm acceleration.

The new 5-inch full colour TFT screen is operated by easy-to-use backlit switchgear, and is the interface for the new connectivity of Honda RoadSync.

CB650R and CBR650R

Honda’s CB650R naked middleweight and its sibling, the CBR650R, both receive a style refresh and new technology for 2024.

The CB650R’s Neo Sports Café unique look has evolved to make it a sinuous, more dynamic and purposeful-looking machine. Led from the front by the new slanted LED headlight, it features new radiator shrouds and a sharper new rear fairing complete with new taillight.

For its CBR sibling, redesigned dual LED headlights are matched with updated upper and lower fairings that, along with the redesigned tail unit, combine muscularity with slim lines and attractive angles to ramp up the CBR650R’s pure sporting appeal.

Both bikes feature Honda RoadSync connectivity a new 5-inch full colour TFT screen designed for optimal readability on bright days.

Honda E-Clutch

The CB650R and CBR650R are also the first Honda motorcycles to be available with the innovative Honda E-Clutch technology, the world’s first fully automatic clutch for a multi-geared motorcycle, designed to make motorcycling, from beginner right through to expert, even more enjoyable and exciting.

Honda E-Clutch takes away the need to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox. The rider simply has to operate the shift pedal for ultra-fast, consistent gear changes, exactly as if using a quickshifter. During the gear change, it uses a harmonised combination of ‘half-clutch’ operation, fuel injection cut and ignition control to eliminate shift shock for an ultra-smooth ride.

The clutch lever is also not needed when pulling away or coming to a stop. Becoming active as soon as the engine is switched on, the Honda E-Clutch system manages both scenarios smoothly, and if the rider desires, they are able to operate the clutch lever as normal. Should the rider want to turn off the system for a particular ride, this is also possible via the instrument panel.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

2024 sees the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and its SP version drive further up their development curve with a host of engine and gearbox updates that produce a major mid-range performance boost and improved throttle response.

Harnessing a huge amount of HRC development and knowhow, the delivery of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s 113Nm torque and 160kW has been substantially changed to generate even more corner exit acceleration alongside its prodigious top-end power. This is further heightened by new shorter gear ratios and primary drive, redesigned middle fairing with new winglets plus a revised, lighter and more pliant frame.

The addition of 2-Motor Throttle By Wire increases part-throttle control and also allows amplified engine braking. Lighter crankcases, crankshaft and conrods, together with revised valve timing and raised compression ratio, ensure that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP draws more performance from every combustion cycle, while changes to the standard fit Akrapovič muffler reduce exhaust volume by 5dB..

The SP version of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is the first bike in the world to use the new, third generation Öhlins Smart Electronic 43mm S-EC3.0 (SV) NPX USD forks. It also features a digital spring preload guide via the instrument panel, which has been developed to allow riders a clear and easy way to set their Fireblade up perfectly. New Brembo Stylema R four-piston radial mount brake calipers offer consistently high braking performance.

CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports

EICMA will also mark the public debut of the 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin and its Adventure Sports variant, which carry a series of performance and practical updates for 2024.

Both models benefit from a 7% increase in maximum torque – delivered 750rpm earlier in the rpm range – thanks to changes in compression ratio, valve timing, intake ports and ECU settings. Revisions to the Dual Clutch Transmission gearbox bring earlier downshifts to match the new engine performance, improved cornering detection and a more natural feel on initial take off and between first and second gears.

Practicality is improved with the addition of tubeless tyres for easier roadside repair, and a larger, 5 way adjustable screen.

The CRF1100L Africa Twin itself will now be available for the first time with the option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™), which offers optimised damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move via the 6.5in touchscreen display.

The road-going capabilities of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports are heightened by a new 19” front wheel and wider front tyre, plus more weather protection from a broader front fairing and the larger screen, plus greater comfort from the more thickly-padded seat.

SC e: Concept

Also on display at Honda’s EICMA stand is the SC e: Concept, a concept version of the company’s second electric two-wheeler for European customers, following the arrival to key markets of the EM1 e: electric moped in 2023.

The SC e: Concept features distinctive, ultra-modern design lines, large flat floor and long wide seat. It will be equipped with two of the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries for a longer riding range, supporting customers looking for emission-free, quiet, compact urban mobility with the added benefit of being able to recharge in the comfort of home.

The ‘SC’ stands for scooter, meaning anyone with an A1 licence will be able to ride the mass production version which is due to arrive by 2025.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, Ltd.

“Following the resounding sales success of the new Hornet and Transalp in 2023, which has helped grow our sales volume by over 30%, the addition of four more new model names and significant upgrades to flagships like the Africa Twin and Fireblade promise another bright year ahead in 2024.

We continue to enhance and enrich our range with the arrival of the beautiful new CB1000 Hornet, the return of the much-loved CBR600RR and the addition – for the CB650R and CBR650R – of the unique Honda E-Clutch, which marks another world first for Honda.

Alongside this, it’s exciting for us to be introducing the SC e: Concept, which will go into production by 2025, and is a sure-footed next step on the electrification journey for our two-wheeled line-up.”