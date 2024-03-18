Frustrated there are few affordable, standard, do-it-all motorcycles left in the market? Want more color choices than one or two? Does two modern premium 648cc standards starting at $6149 and available in several colors interest you? If so, Royal Enfield has your next bikes in today’s 2024 Royal Enfield: Premium Old-school Cool Total Motorcycle article.

2024 Royal Enfield Int650 and 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT650, are a classic since the 1960’s and feature beach cruiser and café-racer inspired retro aesthetics. In addition to the new colors, which include four brand-new blacked-out variants, a number of updates and improvements have been specified into the seat, wheels and controls of the 2024 model year bikes that improve the comfort, functionality, and aesthetics of each bike.

More comfortable and stylish old-school cool factor that fans have come to expect, but with some more premium touches featuring:

Air/oil-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine. The 648cc engine offers 34.9 kW (47 horsepower) at 7250 RPM and a maximum of 52.3 Nm (38.6 ft lbs) of torque at 5150 RPM.

Legendary Harris Performance frame

Finely tuned suspension featuring ‘piggy-back’ gas-charged twin shocks

Six new colorways and several new finishes and color variants including Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue, Barcelona Blue and Black Ray, Cali Green and Black Pearl.

New blacked-out finish option

LED headlights

Improved CEAT tires

Improved seat design featuring a new, more comfortable foam-mesh material.

New aluminum switch cubes

New handlebar grips

New adjustable brake and clutch levers

ROYAL ENFIELD INTRODUCES SIX NEW COLORWAYS IN CONTINENTAL GT 650 AND INT650

Four new “blacked-out” colorways add even more versatility to the lineup

Royal Enfield has introduced six new colorways to the Continental GT 650 and the INT650. A Royal Enfield classic since the 1960’s, the models feature several updates but maintain the beach cruiser and cafe racer-inspired retro aesthetics the bikes have become synonymous with. Both models are now available for sale in Royal Enfield dealers across North America.

In addition to the new colorways, which include four brand-new blacked-out variants, a number of updates and improvements have been specified into the seat, wheels and controls of the 2024 model year bikes that improve the comfort, functionality, and aesthetics of each bike.

“We’re excited to be bringing some updates to the Continental GT 650 and INT650 that make them more comfortable and stylish,” said Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield. “The new Twins have the same old-school cool factor that fans have come to expect, but with some more premium touches.”

The Continental GT 650 and INT650 are powered by Royal Enfield’s legendary, air/oil-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine. The 648cc engine offers 34.9 kW at 7250 RPM and a maximum of 52.3 Nm of torque at 5150 RPM. A smooth throttle response throughout the rev range ensures the effortless delivery of power output will make light work of the city traffic or carve up the corners.

Both bikes feature a frame developed with the legendary Harris Performance, which has been thoroughly tested for durability and offers superior balance and handling. Together with a finely tuned suspension featuring ‘piggy-back’ gas-charged twin shocks, the chassis ensures a dynamic, lively, and agile ride.

New for 2024, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and INT650 are available in several new finishes and color variants, including a new blacked-out finish option. The new Continental GT 650 arrives in two new blacked-out variants: Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue. The new INT650 introduces two new blacked-out variants: Barcelona Blue and Black Ray, as well as two new variants in the traditional finish: Cali Green and Black Pearl.

The upgrades added to the Continental GT 650 and INT650 to give the rider a more premium feel and a safer, more comfortable riding experience include LED headlights, improved CEAT tires, and an improved seat design featuring a new, more comfortable foam-mesh material. New aluminum switch cubes, handlebar grips, and adjustable brake and clutch levers round-out a set of updated controls on the Continental GT 650 and INT650 bikes.

Like all Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Continental GT 650 and INT650 are supported by an extensive range of genuine motorcycle accessories that together complete a theme based on the rider’s preferences. These have been developed alongside the motorcycle to ensure a perfect fit. Rigorously tested in the field, Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories offer exceptional quality and a 3 year warranty that matches the motorcycle itself.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will retail starting at $6,349.00 USD / $8,499.00 CAD, and the INT650 will retail at $6,149.00 USD / $8,199.00 CAD.

About Royal Enfield:

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 150 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S. and Canada. RENA currently offers the all-new Hunter 350, Scram 411, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, INT650, and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.

Specifications – 2024 Continental GT 650

Starting at $6,349.00 USD / $8,499.00 CAD

Engine Type Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC

Displacement 648 cc

Ignition System Digital spark ignition

Gearbox 6 Speed constant mesh

Maximum Power 34.9 kW @7250 rpm

Maximum Torque 52.3 Nm @5650 rpm

Chassis Type Steel tubular, double cradle frame

Front Suspension Telescopic forks

Rear Suspension Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload

Wheelbase 55″ (1398 mm)

Ground Clearance 6.8″ (174 mm)

Length 83.4″ (2119 mm)

Width 30.7″ (780 mm) without mirrors

Height 42″ (1067 mm)

Fuel Capacity 3.3 gallons (12.5 L)

Curb Weight 471.8 lbs (214 kg) with 90% fuel & oil

Tires Front 100/90-18 M/C 56H

Tires Rear 130/70-R18 M/C 63V / 130/70-18 M/C 63H

Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS

Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS

Electrical System 12V – DC

Battery 12V – 12 Ah VRLA

Head Lamp FPL 1.55 W LED

Tail Lamp 12 V, P21/5 W (Halogen)

Turn Signal Lamp 12 V, 10 W

Charger USB

Specifications – 2024 INT650

Starting at $6,149.00 USD / $8,199.00 CAD

Engine Type Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC

Displacement 648cc

Ignition System Digital spark ignition

Gearbox 6-speed constant mesh

Maximum Power 34.9 kW @7250 rpm

Maximum Torque 52.3 Nm @5150 rpm

Chassis Type Steel tubular, double cradle frame

Front Suspension Telescopic forks

Rear Suspension Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload

Wheelbase 55″ (1398 mm)

Ground Clearance 6.8″ (174 mm)

Length 83.4″ (2119 mm)

Width 32.9″ (835 mm) without mirrors

Height 42″ (1067 mm)

Fuel Capacity 3.6 gallons (13.7 L)

Curb Weight 480.6 lbs (218 kg) with 90% fuel & oil

Tires Front 100/90-18 M/C 56H

Tires Rear 130/70-R18 M/C 63V / 130/70-18 M/C 63H

Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS

Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS

Electrical System 12V – DC

Battery 12V – 12 Ah VRLA

Head Lamp FPL 1.55 W LED

Tail Lamp 12 V, P21/5 W (Halogen)

Turn Signal Lamp 12 V, 10 W

Charger USB