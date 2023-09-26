24 youngsters creating memories that will last a lifetime while benefiting from advice of motocross stars

24 Young Riders Enjoy Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Camp in Westerhausen

The fourth annual YZ bLU cRU camp organised by Yamaha Germany was held at MC Westerhausen with 24 youngsters creating memories that will last a lifetime while benefiting from the advice of motocross stars such as Gautier Paulin, Mike Stender, and Gerrit Heistermann on the 12th-13th of August.

The sun was shining, and conditions were ideal for the two-day annual camp that is now in its fourth consecutive year, with an invitation open to all of the German YZ bLU cRU European Cup riders, and many took the opportunity to attend and learn from some of the best in the business, while also having some fun along the way.

MC Westerhausen was the perfect venue for the event, not only because of the challenging but enjoyable nature of the track but also because all of the bLU cRU classes will race there during the 2023 German Championship season.

Open to riders aged 8-16 years of age, the group of participants consisted of nine YZ65 riders, ten from the YZ85 class, and five YZ125 competitors. The bLU cRU program is designed to provide a structured platform for young riders from national cups all the way to the world championship level, and while competition is key, the friendly atmosphere at the camp was evident for all to see, with each of the young riders joined by their families at the camp.

Technical workshops from Paulin, a five-time MXoN Winner, former European MX Champion, and MXGP runner-up, alongside German MX Champion Stender, plus TYK racing rider Heistermann were some of the highlights of the event, as the star riders passed on their knowledge to the young rippers, giving them tips on such elements as training, nutrition, and race preparation.

Another aim of the weekend was to prepare the riders for the possibility of racing in the YZ European Cup SuperFinale in case they qualify. The popularity of the Yamaha Motor Europe YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup continues to grow apace, with a record number of 536 young riders from 28 countries taking part in the unique pan-European race series on Yamaha YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 machinery.

The top 40 riders in each category will then be invited to race at the SuperFinale, which in 2023 will take place at the FIM Motocross des Nations in Ernée, France, on the 6th-8th of October. The top three finishers and two wildcards from each class at the SuperFinale will earn a place at the prestigious Yamaha bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the year.

At this event, the selected riders are put through their paces under the watchful eye of Yamaha’s factory MXGP and MX2 riders before the winners are chosen. One YZ125 rider will receive the ultimate prize of a ride with a Yamaha Motor Europe-supported team in the 2024 EMX 125 Championship. In addition, one rider from each of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will be selected to receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

While the aim may be to prepare the young riders for their shot at a chance to become professional riders, it was also about giving them an experience they would never forget, with several fun activities taking place over the weekend. These included a PW50 race to crown the “2023 King of the Blue Melon” and a gathering around the campfire on Saturday afternoon with grilled marshmallows and racing stories the order of the day.

All of the families also enjoyed meals together with a superb atmosphere in the SHR Motorsports Team hospitality, and each rider at the camp also received a free 3m x 3m marquee thanks to Weber Werke GmbH, a supporter of the German YZ bLU cRU Cup. The weekend ended with a special prize-giving ceremony, and the hope is that everyone who attended the two-day event will have learnt some valuable racing lessons and made some amazing memories that will stay with them forever.

Sebastian Klein

Yamaha Germany – Manager RVPP & MX

“Again, we really enjoyed this fourth national YZ bLU cRU camp at MC Westerhausen. This beautiful track in the Harz region was very well prepared, and it is also one of the last rounds in the German championship, where all the bLU cRU classes will race later this season. The fact that Gautier Paulin showed up as a “surprise” was fantastic, and he, together with the other trainers, Mike Stender and Gerrit Heistermann, did a great job in teaching the kids and helping them to improve. I want to thank the SHR Motorsports Team for providing their hospitality unit and everybody involved who helped to make this camp a great time for all the bLU cRU riders and their families.”