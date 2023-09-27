Update: Evans Brasfield fellow motorcycle Editor-in-Chief rides into the sunset

Evans Brasfield Accident Update: Driver caught and more details.

I wanted a week to see how this story would shake out and I am glad I did as we have much more detail on the tragic loss of Evans Brasfield, the editor-and-chief of Motorcycle.com’s motorcycle accident and more details we have dug up.

“I don’t think I’ve personally met Evans Brasfield at any press/media launches that I can remember unfortunately. From what I’ve read about Evans Brasfield he, like myself, was a guy who loved motorcycling and sharing that passion with his readers. I’ve been part of the motorcycle industry for over 24 years and know we are all in this together to promote and share our love of motorcycles. God speed Evans. The 2008 financial crisis, pre-pandemic and pandemic sadly did away with many motorcycle magazines and websites, it left the world with A LOT LESS content that ever before and even today, motorcycle magazines and motorcycle sites are failing and I don’t see that changing with the current financial downturn. Evans Brasfield believed in motorcycle websites and as riders, we need to support motorcycle content and not take it for granted as like Evans Brasfield, it sadly can go away one day without notice. Please support Total Motorcycle and your favorite websites as a tribute to Evans.” – Mike, Editor-and-Chief of Totalmotorcycle.com

Fatal accident while riding at Big Tujunga Canyon on Angeles Crest, Los Angeles, on September 13, 2023. Evans was involved in a collision with another driver who fled the scene. Well-liked and respected member of the powersports media community, died from injuries he sustained in an accident September 13. He was 61 years old.

TUJUNGA, CA – A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Tujunga Wednesday night on September 13.

The fatal crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. near mile marker 7.79. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was riding a black Yamaha bike heading southbound on Big Tujunga when they collided with a gray Ford Maverick on the northbound side of the road.

The impact ejected the motorcyclist who suffered major injuries. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene after the crash. Officers later discovered that the suspect was near Sand and Placerita Canyon Roads.

With the assistance of a helicopter and officers from the CHP Newhall Area Office, the suspect was located and taken into police custody.

“We got word that it involved a motorcycle rider,” Boyd said.

The motorcycle rider was on a black Yamaha bike heading southbound on Big Tujunga and collided with a gray Ford Maverick on the northbound side of the road, according to preliminary reports.

“The motorcycle rider was ejected and had major injuries they later succumbed to,” Boyd said.

The driver of the Ford fled the location, and was believed to be near Sand and Placerita Canyon Roads around 7 p.m. when the suspect vehicle was discovered in a neighborhood in that area, according to officials.

With the assistance of a helicopter and officers from the CHP Newhall Area Office, the driver of the crash was located and taken into police custody.

The news was shared by his wife Karin in a social media post:

“Dear friends and family, we wanted to let you know that we have suffered a great loss. Evans was in an accident yesterday and did not survive.”

“He was our rock, our beloved, world’s best Dad and my life partner for over 30 years. His absence leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. We are honestly not sure how we will live without him.”

She adds, “We would appreciate your love and prayers at this time.”

Evans had been a part of the Motorcycle.com community for almost 10 years and a member of the broader motorcycle industry for far longer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Evans’ wife Karin as well as his two daughters Minna and Georgia.