8 Hours into 2022 Endurance World Championship (EWC) at Le Mans

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 16.

Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul lead the opening round of the 2022 Endurance World Championship (EWC) at Le Mans just after eight hours of racing.

In an event that has so far proved to be a challenging affair for all involved ace-starter Gregg Black claimed his customary holeshot and was out front, however, behind him a few riders suffered start-line crashes. While the race continued, it was immediately slowed down for a few laps under yellow flag stipulations, behind a safety car.

The 24 Heures Motos drama continued with further incidents and pace car situations – Sylvain Guintoli ran out of petrol during one stint and had to push the team’s Suzuki GSX-R1000R back to the pit lane garage to hand over to Black.

As ever, Yoshimura SERT Motul regrouped and, at the crucial 8-hour points-scoring section, was in second position, earning a further nine points to add to its four points scored from the team’s overall qualify tally.

8-Hours Classification / extra points:

1. FCC TSR Honda 10 points

2. YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL 9 points

3. YART 8 points