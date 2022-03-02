The Ducati Lenovo Team gears up for the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2022 MotoGP season in Qatar

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to take to the track at the Losail International Circuit in Doha on 4th-6th March for the Qatar GP, the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, which, as usual, will be held at night.



This year, at the track which will host the World Championship for the nineteenth time since its introduction on the calendar in 2004, Ducati has achieved 15 podiums, including five victories, the most recent dating back to 2019 with Andrea Dovizioso.



Last year, in the first GP of the year, held right in Qatar, Francesco Bagnaia, making his debut with the factory team of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, set the new circuit record in 1:52.772, securing his first pole position in the premier class. Pecco then took his first podium of the season as he finished the race in third place. After an exciting end to the 2021 season, the Italian rider is confident that he can start the new Championship very competitively.



Jack Miller, who finished ninth at the last Qatar GP, is also confident that he can be one of the main protagonists in the Championship. The Aussie rider aims to step onto the podium immediately this year, following the good progression that saw him take two third consecutive places in the last two rounds of 2021.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“The first Grand Prix of the year is always a special moment, and having it at night in Qatar makes the atmosphere even more impressive. After the winter break, we only had five days of testing at Sepang and Mandalika to prepare for the start of the Championship, so it will be crucial to make the most of Friday and Saturday for the final fine-tuning ahead of the race. The Losail International Circuit is a track that suits very well the characteristics of our Desmosedici GP, so I’m confident and, as always, I’ll aim for the best result!”



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m ready for the first GP of the season in Qatar! This year, as never before, I feel determined and strong, physically and mentally. In 2021, here in Losail, we were fast both in testing and in practice, but then we could not get the desired results in the race. I hope this year will be different and that I can start the season as a protagonist right away!”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday 4th March at 13:40 local time (GMT +3.00).



Circuit Information



Country: Qatar

Name: Losail International Circuit

Best Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:54.491 (169.1 km/h) – 2021

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:52.772 (171.7 km/h) – 2021

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati) 362.4 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 5,4 km

Race Distance: 22 laps (118.4 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha); 2° Zarco (Ducati), 3° Martín (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati) 1:53.106 (171.2 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:54.491 (169.1 km/h)



Rider information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 152 (47 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 14 (4 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 13 (6 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 172 (117 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –