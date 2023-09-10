All-new Charlotte SuperMotocross playoff format

250 SuperMotocross
“I felt like with my riding I could have had a good day. I just couldn’t find the starts or the position to get out in front. That was very costly on this track, probably the costliest it’s been all year. I’m fired up and I feel like I’m good enough to be up there, so I’ve just got to figure it out and get out front and I think I can stay there,” said Swoll. “That’s going to be the main focus this week, getting some of those old starts back. It’s double points next, and triple points for the final round, so I’m not out of it. I feel ready to go, I just need to put the work in.”
“Man, I kind of struggled all day. I missed the ball on comfort, and where I was on the bike. We’ll go back to work this week and I’m pretty confident we’ll figure something out to be more comfortable,” said Hampshire. “I just didn’t have any comfort today and was just along for the ride. It’s a pretty embarrassing day but we have seven days and we’ll get back to it next weekend.”
“It was a rough one. I know I have the speed, I’ve just got to get up there on the starts. I had a little mishap on the start in the second race so I had to come from the back. It’s hard to do when there’s not much separation,” said Hawkins. “I’m looking forward to next weekend and, hopefully, a little more Supercrossy track. Let’s get those starts.”
250 SuperMotocross Results
2. Tom Vialle (KTM), 3-2
3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 1-5
2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki), 3-3
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 2-4
250 SuperMotocross Rider Point Standings
1. Jo Shimoda – 42 points
2. Haiden Deegan – 42 points
3. Hunter Lawrence – 39 points
…
9. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 26 points
11. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 22 points
16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13 points
450 SuperMotocross Rider Point Standings
1. Chase Sexton – 50 points
2. Jett Lawrence – 38 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 38 points