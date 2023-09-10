All-new Charlotte SuperMotocross playoff format

The all-new SuperMotocross playoff format proved tough for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team at the first of the three-round series. But with a trio of hungry riders, and the opportunity to score big money to finish the season, the motivation is high to perform.

250 SuperMotocross

Jalek Swoll was the top scorer for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in Charlotte, and with his 13-9 scores, he nabbed 11th overall with his FC250. That also matches his current championship position.



“I felt like with my riding I could have had a good day. I just couldn’t find the starts or the position to get out in front. That was very costly on this track, probably the costliest it’s been all year. I’m fired up and I feel like I’m good enough to be up there, so I’ve just got to figure it out and get out front and I think I can stay there,” said Swoll. “That’s going to be the main focus this week, getting some of those old starts back. It’s double points next, and triple points for the final round, so I’m not out of it. I feel ready to go, I just need to put the work in.”

RJ Hampshire was the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s top scorer during the regular season, and carried 18 bonus points with him heading into round one action. But crashes and a pair of tough moto finishes left him in 14th overall at the end of the day. But, with the help of the bonus points, he’s currently in ninth overall.



“Man, I kind of struggled all day. I missed the ball on comfort, and where I was on the bike. We’ll go back to work this week and I’m pretty confident we’ll figure something out to be more comfortable,” said Hampshire. “I just didn’t have any comfort today and was just along for the ride. It’s a pretty embarrassing day but we have seven days and we’ll get back to it next weekend.”

Talon Hawkins was 18th overall, following a 19-18 day, but with the bonus points that he carried into the playoff series, he’s currently in 16th position.



“It was a rough one. I know I have the speed, I’ve just got to get up there on the starts. I had a little mishap on the start in the second race so I had to come from the back. It’s hard to do when there’s not much separation,” said Hawkins. “I’m looking forward to next weekend and, hopefully, a little more Supercrossy track. Let’s get those starts.”

Next Event (SuperMotocross Round 2): September 16, 2023 – Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.

SuperMotocross Playoffs: Charlotte



250 SuperMotocross Results

1. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 4-1

2. Tom Vialle (KTM), 3-2

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 1-5

…

11. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13-9

14. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15-13

18. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 19-18

450 SuperMotocross Results

1. Chase Sexton (Honda), 1-1

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki), 3-3

3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 2-4



250 SuperMotocross Rider Point Standings

1. Jo Shimoda – 42 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 42 points

3. Hunter Lawrence – 39 points

…

9. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 26 points

11. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 22 points

16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13 points



450 SuperMotocross Rider Point Standings

1. Chase Sexton – 50 points

2. Jett Lawrence – 38 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 38 points