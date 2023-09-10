2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship Round 8 –Xavi Forés Clinches The 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport title for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC

Austin, Texas, September 10, 2023 – MotoAmerica’s very own Spanish Bull, Xavi Forés, has sealed a historic win in the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship on his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2, and what’s more, he’s done it as a rookie.

Forés battled wheel-to-wheel with Suzuki’s Tyler Scott in the sweltering heat at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX, coming out on top to take a 1.1 second victory and seal the title with three races remaining in the series.

Forés’ debut MotoAmerica Supersport season has been nothing short of exceptional. The Valencian, who can count experience in every major international road racing championship, has taken nine races win at the time of writing, setting a new record for the most race wins in a season for the category.

Forés will now set his sights on the remaining rounds of the series, including bringing home the Texan double victory tomorrow (September 10) with his young family in attendance to share the spoils.

Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC– #12)

“It’s such a super feeling, what a great day,” an ecstatic Forés said after race one in Texas. “To be honest, it’s one of the nicest titles I’ve won in my career because over the last two or three years, I was not enjoying racing.

“However, when I came to America, to this bike and team, I said to myself, “let’s try to win another title.” Most of the titles I’ve won have been with the Ducati Panigale V2 in the Spanish, European and German championships, and now here. I think maybe I am the most successful rider for the Panigale V2!

“I really enjoyed the racing today with Tyler (Scott). He’s been very strong in the last few races so to grab the title in the first race today is perfect. Tomorrow, I can enjoy the racing with less stress, less pressure, and try to win my 10th race this season.

“Thanks to everyone in my Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team for all the work they have done this year and to Ducati for counting on me to win this title.”

Forés will take to the track on Sunday, September 10 at 8:55 am CDT for morning Warm-Up, with race two scheduled for 2:10 pm CDT.