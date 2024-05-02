AMA Supercross series heads back to Philadelphia after forty-four-year hiatus

Beta Factory SX Team Continues to Improve The AMA Supercross series headed back to Philadelphia after a forty-four-year hiatus. So this was a new track for all the riders to get used to. In qualifying Benny Bloss was on fire. He had the fifth-quickest time in qualifying and was riding extremely well. In the heat race, Bloss may have been pushing it a bit much and had a crash however, he was able to remount and transfer directly to the main event. In the second heat, Colt Nichols had a mid-pack start and was in seventh place after the first lap. He steadily pushed his way through the field to finish in fourth place and easily transferred to the main with a great ride in the heat race. In the main, both riders didn’t get the best starts. After the first lap, Bloss was in tenth and Nichols was in sixteenth. Bloss was in a three-way battle for tenth place but made a couple of mistakes and ended up in twelfth on the night. Nichols was able to make some passes to move up into thirteenth where he would finish on the night. The next race is in Denver for the second to last round of the series.