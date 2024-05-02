AMA Supercross series heads back to Philadelphia after forty-four-year hiatus

The AMA Supercross series headed back to Philadelphia after a forty-four-year hiatus. So this was a new track for all the riders to get used to. In qualifying Benny Bloss was on fire. He had the fifth-quickest time in qualifying and was riding extremely well. In the heat race, Bloss may have been pushing it a bit much and had a crash however, he was able to remount and transfer directly to the main event. In the second heat, Colt Nichols had a mid-pack start and was in seventh place after the first lap. He steadily pushed his way through the field to finish in fourth place and easily transferred to the main with a great ride in the heat race. In the main, both riders didn’t get the best starts. After the first lap, Bloss was in tenth and Nichols was in sixteenth. Bloss was in a three-way battle for tenth place but made a couple of mistakes and ended up in twelfth on the night. Nichols was able to make some passes to move up into thirteenth where he would finish on the night. The next race is in Denver for the second to last round of the series.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 12th Place » 450 SX
Colt Nichols » 13th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Overall, I was very pleased with my riding, especially in qualifying. I just happened to save my worst laps for the main event. It was a good day for me and I was fast all day. I’ve kind of reached a new level of speed that I haven’t had in multiple years. It was a little hard to pass in the main, but it was a fun day overall and I’m looking forward to the final two races.”
Factory 450 RX
“Philly was a good step in the right direction for me. I felt leaps and bounds better on the bike. It has been a trying year for me but the team has stayed so positive and helped me find some comfort week after week and I’m just grateful to be in the spot I’m in. Only a couple of rounds left, I’m excited for Denver.”
