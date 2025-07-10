Aprilia Racing renews the challenge at Sachsenring

ON TRACK, IN GERMANY, MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI
Aprilia Racing is ready to take on the eleventh round of the season at the Sachsenring Circuit with renewed momentum, following an excellent weekend in Assen that ended with two podium finishes.
Marco Bezzecchi arrives in Germany with the goal of reaffirming his competitiveness. In Assen, the Italian rider reached the podium in both races, securing third place in the sprint and second place in the main race. Over the course of his career, the Italian has stepped onto the Sachsenring podium in 2021 in Moto2 and in 2018 in Moto3.
Alongside him, Lorenzo Savadori will continue the development work on the RS-GP25, using the race weekend in Germany to gather valuable data.
The Sachsenring Circuit is known for its tight corners, almost exclusively left-handed, winding along its 3.670 meters, making it one of the slowest circuits on the calendar, with a counterclockwise layout.
I’m really happy to be racing at Sachsenring. It’s a unique track, but one I’ve always liked and always had fun on. It will be very interesting to experience it on the Aprilia. We’re coming off a good run, and we need to keep working this way and keep improving.
I’m a bit less familiar with the Sachsenring track than I am with Mugello and Assen. I’ve only raced there once in MotoGP, back in 2021. I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Germany and continuing the development of the RS-GP25, which is making great progress.
