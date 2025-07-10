Aprilia Racing renews the challenge at Sachsenring

Aprilia Racing is ready to take on the eleventh round of the season at the Sachsenring Circuit with renewed momentum, following an excellent weekend in Assen that ended with two podium finishes. Marco Bezzecchi arrives in Germany with the goal of reaffirming his competitiveness. In Assen, the Italian rider reached the podium in both races, securing third place in the sprint and second place in the main race. Over the course of his career, the Italian has stepped onto the Sachsenring podium in 2021 in Moto2 and in 2018 in Moto3. Alongside him, Lorenzo Savadori will continue the development work on the RS-GP25, using the race weekend in Germany to gather valuable data. The Sachsenring Circuit is known for its tight corners, almost exclusively left-handed, winding along its 3.670 meters, making it one of the slowest circuits on the calendar, with a counterclockwise layout.