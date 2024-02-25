Arlington’s Military Appreciation Round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

While Christian Craig was unfortunately ruled out of the Millitary Appreciation Round with a re-aggravated elbow injury following press day at AT&T Stadium, it was Stewart who flew the flag solo in the 450SX division on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

Stewart was seventh on the charts at the conclusion of qualifying and then battled for the victory in Heat 2 on his way to second position. A troubled Main Event saw him go down early and recover to ninth, marking his third top 10 of the season in an inspired performance. Importantly, his confidence is on the rise in the mid-stages of the season.

“Arlington always treats me okay and all day I felt really good on the bike,” explained Stewart. “I was gelling with everything and it was good to lead in the Heat. I enjoy being on the East Coast, we’ve all been putting in the work, and it’s beginning to click. In the Main Event, we made some passes really quickly but came together with another rider and went down. I got back up and felt like it was one of the best rides I’ve had all year long. I know the results aren’t what everyone wants to see on paper, but we’ve been moving in the right direction and it’s just a matter of time before we’re heading for the box or a win.”

The resumption of 250SX East was a welcome one for Farres as he continued to gain Supercross experience during his rookie campaign, qualifying in an encouraging sixth position and then claiming fourth in his Heat. The Main Event saw him ride to ninth place, banking his second top 10 result in a row onboard the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition.

“My day started pretty good, felt good in practice, and then in qualifying I was sixth,” Farres said. “The Heat was positive with fourth and then I felt good coming into the Main Event. The start was decent, around top-five, and then I made a mistake and got passed by a couple of riders. I ended up ninth and felt better towards the end, so overall I am happy because we made a big step from Detroit in the past few weeks.”

Next Event (Round 8): March 2, 2024 – Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Round 7 Results: Arlington

450SX – Arlington Results

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

…

9. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX East – Arlington Results

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)

3. Tom Vialle (KTM)

…

9. Guillem Farres – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 135 points

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 132 points

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 128 points

…

12. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 64 points

16. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 39 points

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Max Anstie (Honda) – 38 points

2. Pierce Brown (GASGAS) – 34 points

3. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) – 32 points

…

9. Guillem Farres – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 27 points